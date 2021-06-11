Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom: Director James Wan finally reveals title of Aquaman sequel

Director James Wan has at ultimate unveiled the official title of the comprehensive-awaited Aquaman sequel, which is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. Taking to his social media type out, Wan, who led the predominant portion shared a picture from the film’s manufacturing meeting that he attended on Thursday, 10 June. He posted the photograph of the title card and captioned it as “The tide is rising”.

The sequel will attribute Jason Momoa because the half of-human and half of-Atlantean superhero Arthur Curry. Whereas, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II will moreover be abet in plug as Mera, Orm, and Gloomy Manta, respectively.

Alongside Wan, Peter Safran is moreover producing the film with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who’s returning to write down down the script.

The predominant portion of Aquaman launched in December 2018 and grew to become out to be a mountainous hit on-display for Warner Bros and DC. The film revolved round superhero Arthur Curry, who wished to halt his half of-brother, King Orm, from uniting the seven underwater kingdoms to murder the floor world and later pickle out to steer it.

It was the top-grossing DC film ever and picked up $1.14 billion worldwide after Christopher Nolan’s The Shadowy Knight trilogy.

The sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom is slated to liberate on 16 December, 2022. In the meantime, diverse DC movement pictures lined as a lot as liberate the the identical 12 months embody The Suicide Squad (6 August, 2022), The Batman (4 March, 2022), The Flash (4 November, 2022), Gloomy Adam (29 July, 2022), and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2 June, 2023).

Experiences moreover indicate that movement pictures love Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Inexperienced Lantern Corps, Static Shock and Shock Woman 3 are moreover inside the pipeline for the mountainous manufacturing firm.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Wan is inside the indicate time engaged on the beginning of his subsequent directorial mission. It’s an regular fright film titled Malignant, that may liberate and be aired on HBO Max on 10 September.