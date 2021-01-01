Aquarius scam: Uttarakhand government’s action! Uttarakhand govt suspends 2 officers for fake corona probe

Health Officer Dr. Arjun Sanger and Nodal Officer Dr. Haridwar Kumbh in the case of fake corona inspection in 2021. N. Of. Tyagi has been suspended by the Uttarakhand government. Meanwhile, an accused living in Haryana has been arrested.In Aquarius, a case of fake RT-PCR corona probe came to light. In which millions of people were corona checked on the basis of fake numbers. Since then, questions have been raised about the government. However, the Uttarakhand government passed a probe order in the case. The CDO launched an investigation under the chairmanship of the Haridwar District Magistrate. The SIT was also set up following a government order.

The SIT is currently investigating whether an accused was arrested from Haryana. Meanwhile, two officers have been suspended on the basis of the CDO’s investigation report. Health Minister Dr. “Our government pursues a zero tolerance policy,” Dhansingh Rawat told Navbharat Times Online. An investigation is now underway. Action will be taken against any officer, big or small, leader or any other person whose name will be investigated.