AR Rahman REACTS to Selena Gomez-Madonna’s wish to collaborate with him





The Mozart of Madras AR Rahman has impressed billions worldwide with his musical genius. Even musicians from the West are in awe of his expertise, and wish to collaborate with him. The Oscar winner just lately reacted to Selena Gomez’s curiosity in working with him. He mentioned that he has heard/examine many high artistes wanting to work or collaborate with him however has not been in a position to meet them in individual. He had come on the present, A Little Late With Lilly Singh. When she requested, “In 2020, Selena Gomez mentioned in an interview that she needs to work with you, do you know that?”, he had this reply. Additionally Learn – #TamilNaduElections2021: Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan congratulate MK Stalin and his son, Udhayanidhi

AR Rahman mentioned that he by no means will get to meet these singers as he’s primarily based in India. Jokingly, he requested if his administration was seeing the interviews. He was quoted as telling Lilly Singh, “I hold seeing all these things, however I believe individuals are simply confused, ‘the place is my administration? Did Selena Gomez name you?’ Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez and Madonna, all these individuals speaking about me, however then I by no means get to meet them as a result of I’m on the opposite aspect of the world.” Additionally Learn – Satyajit Ray Start Anniversary: Do you know the ace filmmaker was the primary Indian to obtain an Oscar, 17 years earlier than AR Rahman – watch video

He says love of music is one factor that’s common in a extremely divisive world. AR Rahman mentioned that it felt good to know this. He mentioned, “So it feels good and on this entire divided world right now, I really feel like music is the one factor which is the magic left.” In 2020, Selena Gomez instructed Luxebook that she likes AR Rahman’s work and would love to sing for a Bollywood film. She mentioned, “He’s a worldwide determine right now and I might love to sing or be part of his compositions. I believe it will be lovely to sing for a Bollywood film.” Additionally Learn – Veteran Tamil actor and comic Vivek passes away at 59 due to cardiac arrest; AR Rahman, Nivin Pauly and others categorical grief — view tweets

Taylor Swift can be gaga on AR Rahman’s music. She has mentioned that his works contact the soul, and she or he would love to hear him stay as soon as.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Collection.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



