AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged, know who is the son-in-law of the singer

In the shared picture, Khatija is seen in a pink color dress. Along with this, he is also wearing a mask following the Corona guidelines.

Just last year, in the last moments of 2021, the engagement of another celeb’s daughter surprised everyone. Bollywood’s famous music composer and singer AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija has got engaged. All its pictures are going viral on social media. In the pictures, the couple is seen wearing a mask keeping in mind the Corona guidelines.

The engagement took place on 29 December: Khatija has shared good news with her fans through social media. When AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman announced her engagement in early 2022, Rahman’s fans became curious to know about her son-in-law. Let us tell you that the engagement of both took place on Khatija’s birthday i.e. on 29 December. By posting the engagement picture, Khatija gave everyone a chance to be happy, but now let us tell you who is AR Rahman’s son-in-law and his daughter’s husband and what does he do at the moment?

Birthday made memorable: Khatija Rehman shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, ‘With the grace of Allah, I am happy to inform you that I have got engaged to Riyasdin Sheikh Mohammed, an aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer. The engagement took place on my birthday, 29th December in the presence of close family and loved ones. Riyasdin Sheikh Mohammed is also seen on the other side in this picture made through collage. Let us tell you that Khatija is the elder daughter of famous musician AR Rahman. Who is engaged to Riyasdin Sheikh Mohammed Mohammed.

Who is Riyasdin Sheikh: The son-in-law of AR Rahman and the future husband of Khatija is a live sound engineer by profession. Riyasdin Sheikh Mohammed works for music composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi. Apart from this, he shows his skills in concert tours. He accompanies the team of musicians in live concerts around the country and the world. Let us tell you that Riyasdin Sheikh Mohammed has more than 6 thousand followers on Instagram. Most of his social media posts are of sound designing equipment and live concerts of AR Rahman.

Khatija is also a singer: Khatija’s identity is not limited to just being AR Rahman’s daughter. Khatija is a singer and social worker like her father. Khatija lent her voice to a song from Kriti Sanon’s latest release Mimi. Please tell that the music composer of this film was AR Rahman. Apart from this, she is his beloved daughter among Rahman’s children. Many times Khatija has also been trolled for her hijab, about which she has said many times that this is her life. That’s why she will live it however she wants.