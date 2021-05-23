Arabia Super Weekend 1 overall standings 

The third and ultimate day of the primary tremendous weekend of PUBG Cellular Professional League (PMPL): Arabia Season 1 concluded in the present day. Solely the factors amassed throughout Super Weekends will likely be counted within the overall league standings.

On the finish of the primary tremendous weekend, Falcon Esports maintained their pole place on the factors desk with 196 factors and 81 kills. Following them, in second place, was Zombies Esports, who gained three locations and had 166 factors and 95 kills.

Gunz Esports slipped to 3rd place with 75 kills and 164 factors. Pakistani star Rehmaan’s Alpha Legends are sitting in fourth place with 151 factors.

PMPL Season 1: Crew rankings after Arabia Super Weekend 1

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend one overall standings

The third day began with Sudor Esports profitable the primary match performed on Erangel with 10 kills. Zombies Esports completed second on this match with 10 kills to their title, adopted by Falcons Esports at third place with seven kills.

The second match was performed on Miramar and was received by Raad with 13 kills, adopted by Falcons Esports with 5 eliminations. Actual Tiger9 secured third place with seven eliminations.

Gunz Esports claimed the third match of the day, enjoying on Sanhok with seven frags. Nevertheless, Zombies Esports topped the factors desk with a whopping 15 kills, adopted by Sudor Esports with 5 kills.

The fourth match of the day was additionally performed on Miramar and received by Hotline Esports with seven kills. Alpha Legends and Flare Loyal completed second and third on this match with 9 and 6 kills.

The fifth and ultimate match of the day, performed on Erangel, was received by Flare Loyal Crew with a whopping 17 kills to their title. They had been adopted by Falcons Esports and Sudor Esports with 10 and 5 kills.

With the tip of the primary tremendous weekend, one-third of the league levels can be completed. Indian consultant Galaxy Racer will return within the second week to compete for the second tremendous weekend qualification slot.

