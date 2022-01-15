Aradhana Sharma of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got her photoshoot done in jungle

Aradhna Sharma, who performs Deepti in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has not too long ago got a photoshoot done, the video of which is changing into very viral on social media.

The small display screen comedy present ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of essentially the most liked reveals by the viewers. This present has been constantly entertaining the viewers for nearly 13 years. All of the characters of the present are liked by the viewers. The specialty of this present is that in the present you get to see the mix of all religions at one place. Additionally, the comedy and elegance of the characters are very particular, which touches anybody’s coronary heart. On the identical time, Aradhana Sharma, who was an element of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, has got recognition in each home by means of the present. Aradhana performed the character of Deepti in this present.

Aradhana Sharma received everybody’s coronary heart with her character in the present. Aradhana could be very glamorous and daring in actual life, as evidenced by her images. Aradhana can be very lively on social media and sometimes shares her images and movies with followers. In the meantime, an incredible video of him has surfaced, which he himself has shared on his Instagram account.

Today the actress has been in lots of dialogue on social media with this video shared by her. Aradhana Sharma has not too long ago got a photoshoot done, in which she is trying very fashionable. On this video, it may be seen that she is giving nice poses for her newest photoshoot. He got this photoshoot done in a forest. Speaking about her look, she is carrying a pink coloured excessive Thai slit printed skirt and matching shirt with it.

Aradhana Sharma accomplished the look by carrying white pearl earrings and stored her hair open. With this, she has done minimal make-up. The poses given by him in the video look actually superior. On the identical time, with this video, he has written in the caption ‘Again to stage of my newest photoshoot’. Followers are very fond of this fashion of his.

Speaking about Aradhana Sharma’s profession, she has appeared in the TV present ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ in the function of Deepti. Not solely this, she has additionally been a contestant of ‘Splitsvilla 12’. On the identical time, together with performing, he’s seen very lively on social media. Day-after-day his images and movies create panic on social media.