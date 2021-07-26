Aradhya Bachchan height is growing rapidly, Photos Gone Viral | Aishwarya Rai’s darling Aradhya Bachchan is getting taller, you will be surprised to see the pictures

New Delhi: Bollywood star kids are always in limelight. Wherever he goes, the paparazzi get desperate to bring him to the world. However, there are many stars who keep their children away from the glare of the film world, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aishwarya goes out with her daughter Aaradhya only on special occasions, recently the actress was spotted with the family, where Aaradhya got the most attention from the people.

Aaradhya has become tall

The media and fans are eager to see Aaradhya. At the same time, in the meantime, the latest pictures of Aaradhya came out which are no less than a treat for social media users. Aaradhya is looking very cute as always in these pictures, along with this it is seen in the photo that Aaradhya has become quite tall like all the members of the Bachchan family.

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya went to Tamil actor’s house

Actually, recently in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya, (Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aradhya) were seen spending time with famous Tamil actor Sarath Kumar and his family. Please tell that Aishwarya and Sarat are working together for the film Ponniyin Selvan. At the same time, the photo of this meeting has been shared by Sarat’s daughter and well-known actress Varalakshmi on her Instagram account. Aaradhya was also seen in this photo, while looking at the picture, Aaradhya’s height is quite good, it seems that she is going to get a good height like the rest of the Bachchan family.

Photos went viral on social media

In these pictures, Aishwarya Rai is wearing an off-shoulder top, while Abhishek is seen wearing a white T-shirt. Aaradhya is wearing a floral printed dress. At the same time, while sharing these photos, Varalakshmi wrote – ‘Meet these three very comfortable and warm personalities… beautiful Aishwarya Rai, handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and her lovely daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’.

aishwarya movie

Let us tell you, Aishwarya Rai recently launched the first poster of her next film. Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the film ‘Fanney Khan’ in 2018. The name of this film of Aishwarya Rai is ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ which is a historical drama. In this way, you will be able to see them in a tremendous way.

