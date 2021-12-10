Aranyak (2021) Full Series Download In Dual Audio 720p



Aranyak 2021 Review Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Aranyak Movies Info:

Full Name: Aranyak

Released Year : 2021

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Aranyak (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi Movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

Aranyak Indian Information

Release Date: 10 December 2021 (India)

Series Directed by-Vinay Waikul

Series Writing Credits-Charudutt Acharya, Rohan Sippy

Series Produced by-Rony Dcosta, Anshul Talwar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ramesh Sippy, Rohan Sippy

Series Cinematography by-Saurabh Goswami

Series Film Editing by

Yasha Ramchandani

Series Production Design by-Abhijit Gaonkar, Sonam Singh

Series Makeup Department-Anita Matkar

Series Second Unit Director or Assistant Director-Diisha Danait, Sahil Rakesh Grover, Jagbir Singh Pannu, Vivek Singh Rana, Amit Sharma, Parag

Series Sound Department-Tony Babu, Sanal George, Vipul Pol, Jyoti Chetia, Abhijeet V. Sapre, Niranjan Rasne

Series Stunts-Paramjeet Singh

Series Camera and Electrical Department-Kishor Jadhav, Kajrolkar Shubham

Series Casting Department-Mukesh Chhabra, Siddharth Malik

Series Costume and Wardrobe Department-Riddhi Vartak

Series Editorial Department-Smruti Ranjan Mishra, Rajdeep Mitra, Yasha Ramchandani.

Storyline

Today through this post you are going to be well acquainted with Aranyak movie and you should also know the story of Aranyak movie. Everyone in the world is desperate to know the full story of Aranyak. So I want to tell you that you will understand the full story of Aranyak movie only after watching the movie.

After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.

Aranyak movie will be released in cinema houses on 10th December 2021 but you can watch online Aranyak movie on Netflix.

Top Cast Of Aranyak

Actor Role In Aranyak Anna Ador as Aimee, 7 episodes • 2021 Mahesh Shetty 3 episodes • 2021 Saurav Khurana as Montoo, 2 episodes Raaj Vishwakarma as Aarav, 1 episode • 2021 Raveena Tandon Not Known Ashutosh Rana Not Known Parambrata Chattopadhyay Not Known Zakir Hussain Not Known

Aranyak (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Aranyak Movie Information

Year: 2021

Country- India

Language: Hindi

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP

Aranyak Story reviews

