Arbaaz did not propose me for marriage; Malaika Arora had complained to a close friend before the divorce

Arbaaz Khan is dating international model Georgia Andriani. Both are seen together in many B-town parties. Recently, on Arbaaz’s birthday, Georgia also reached for dinner with him. On the other hand, Arbaaz’s ex-wife Malaika Arora is seen with actor Arjun Kapoor. Recently, Arjun Kapoor also shared a romantic picture with Malaika on Instagram. Today, even though the paths of Arbaaz and Malaika have parted, but once both were counted among the power couples of Bollywood.

Malaika Arora shared the story of her first meeting on the show of close friend Sajid Khan. Malaika had told, ‘I met Arbaaz for the first time during the shoot of a coffee ad. I used to study in college and it was a bold ad, so it was discussed a lot. Here I fell in love with Arbaaz for the first time. Sajid says, ‘This did not happen only with you. Something similar happened with Arbaaz Khan as well. He had come and told me that I like this and I will marry this girl.

Malaika starts smiling after hearing this and says, ‘We both fell in love with each other at first sight. Even that era was not of SMS. It was I who proposed Arbaaz earlier. It was I who told Arbaaz that we should get married now. Arbaaz never told me like that. I had made this decision after dating each other for 5 years. I am lucky that I took this decision and today we are together for so long. Now don’t ask about my fitness as I work out daily.

What did Arbaaz say after the divorce: Talking to ‘Pinkvilla’, Arbaaz Khan had said, ‘There had come a time in my life when I had decided that now we should separate. It was really a very disturbing time for us and the biggest one was this decision. My son was only 12 years old at that time. He was constantly watching the atmosphere going on in the house. So it became very easy for me to tell him this.