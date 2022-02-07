Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora Spotted Together

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan News: Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan recently arrived at the airport leaving their son and were seen talking together.

Bollywood stars Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora once again appeared together for their son. Arbaaz and Malaika came to drop their son Arhaan at the airport. During this, the paparazzi spotted them and all the videos and pictures of both of them are going viral on social media.

Arhaan Khan is doing his studies abroad, in such a situation, he came to Mumbai during the holidays to spend time with his parents and family. Arhaan Up has gone back abroad after college opens, so Arbaaz Khan and Malaika come to drop him off at the airport.

Arbaaz and Malaika, who were co-parenting Arhaan after the divorce, were spotted at the airport with their son some time back. In the video that surfaced, you can see that Arbaaz Malaika hugged the son and started talking to each other.

This video is very viral on social media and everyone is praising this decision of Arbaaz Malaika for the sake of son. One user wrote, “The way they are fulfilling the duty of parents for their son is commendable.” Another user commented and wrote, “It’s good to see that they are chatting well with each other.”

Arhaan has gone abroad for studies in August last year. Malaika had shared a photo with him and wrote, “As we both embark on a new and unknown journey, a feeling filled with panic, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences… all I know is That I am proud of you, my Arhaan. Miss you already #allmine#myminime.”

Let us tell you that Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced from each other in the year 2017 after breaking the marriage of 19 years. Although after this they appear together for the sake of their son, but both have moved on in personal life. While Malaika Arora is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is dating Giorgia.