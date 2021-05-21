Arbaaz Khan Celebrates Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani’s Birthday, Feeds Cake Cutely- Watch





Mumbai: Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend and actor Giorgia Andriani has turned a 12 months older. She celebrated her birthday with shut associates and love of her life Arbaaz. A video has been doing rounds on the web the place Khan is seen feeding cake to Giorgia within the cutest means doable. Followers and netizens go aww because the video has gone viral. Additionally Learn – Arbaaz Khan’s GF Georgia Andriani is a Hotmess Driving a Camel in White Swimsuit – Video

Giorgia, who was just lately seen in a music video, invited a handful of shut associates amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her associates determined to sing the Hindi model of the Pleased Birthday track “Tum Jio Hazaro Saal, Yeh Hai Meri Arzoo, Pleased Birthday”. Additionally Learn – Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Nirvaan Khan Quarantine in Taj Resort, Mumbai After BMC Information FIR Towards Them

Within the video, Giorgia is seen reducing 4 desserts and her pet canine can be along with her. Additionally Learn – Arbaaz Khan’s Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Posts Photos in Bikini, Seems Completely Sultry

Watch the lovable video right here:

On the skilled entrance, Giorgia Andriani was just lately seen with Shehnaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz in Little Star. She made her debut within the south with the collection Karoline and Kamakshi. The actress was additionally seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen track Roop Tera Mastana which received an enormous response from the viewers.