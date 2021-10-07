Arbaaz Khan Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Goes Bold and Wore Bikini | Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend went bold on the beach, bikini look injured the fans!

New Delhi: Arbaaz Khan’s roomy girlfriend Georgia Andriani is very active on social media. Georgia keeps the fans drunk with her killer style. Once again Georgia has spread her beauty and shared a picture in bikini. In this photo, Georgia is seen showing amazing style.

Georgia bikini look

Giorgia Andriani, who is currently in Dubai due to her work project, shared a picture of herself on her Instagram, The actress is enjoying some time from her busy schedule at Dubai Beach, Georgia Andriani is seen flaunting her curves. Georgia wore a black bikini bralette with frilled front and paired it with black cargo joggers. The actress completed her look with minimal make-up and posed for the look wearing a black velvet headband.

work of georgia

On the work front, Georgia Andriani made her debut in the South Indian film industry with the web series ‘Carolina Kamakshi’. Actress Giorgia Andriani was seen recreating the evergreen song ‘Roop Tera Mastana’ in her music album with Mika Singh, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. Not only this, he was also seen in a music video with Shahbaz Badesha in ‘Little Star’. She will now soon be seen in the film ‘Welcome to Bajrangpur’ with Shreyas Talpade.

Georgia hails from Italy

Giorgia Andriani is an Italian model and dancer who often makes headlines for her affair with Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced after 19 years of marriage. The decision of their sudden separation had surprised the fans. However, after the divorce, both of them are living their lives according to their wishes.

