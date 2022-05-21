Entertainment

Arbaaz Khan girlfriend giorgia andriani look sexy in her birthday party video with shehnaz gill.

10 hours ago
Arbaaz Khan girlfriend giorgia andriani look sexy in her birthday party video with shehnaz gill.
Arbaaz Khan girlfriend giorgia andriani look sexy in her birthday party video with shehnaz gill.

Arbaaz Khan girlfriend giorgia andriani look sexy in her birthday party video with shehnaz gill.

Party ambiance continues in Salman Khan’s household. Arbaaz Khan celebrated his girlfriend Georgia’s birthday after Eid celebrations. On this event, Shehnaaz Gill was additionally seen feeding cake to Georgia. Throughout this, Georgia wore a stunning mini black backless body-con costume.

Which featured a slit and tassels that confirmed off her toned, sexy lengthy legs. The outfit accentuated the sultry determine of the actress, making her look fairly sexy. She paired this look with silver tie up heels. Which was matching his tassels.

Giorgia andriani

The actress stored her hair open with comfortable curls and braids. Georgia additionally uploaded photos from her birthday celebration. By which she is seen reducing the cake. The lovable movies of her party final night time are making us love her cheerful essence and infectious smile. Later, the actress additionally posed for the paparazzi with all smiles.

Giorgia andriani

Throughout this, Georgia additionally posed for the digicam alongside with Arbaaz. This look of Georgia is changing into more and more viral on the Web. See for your self how sexy and scorching Georgia appears to be like. Alongside with this, many photos of him with Shahnaz Gill have additionally come to the fore.

Allow us to let you know that Georgia was lately seen in the tune “Little Star” with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz Badshah. The actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut this 12 months with Shreyas Talpade starrer “Welcome to Bajrangpur”.

Giorgia andriani

The actress may also be seen in a music video, the specifics of which might be revealed quickly. Essentially the most particular factor about Georgia’s birthday has additionally been that Shahnaz Gill additionally appeared in her particular birthday party. The place she is feeding Georgia cake. This video of each has additionally surfaced.

Arbaaz Khan girlfriend giorgia andriani look sexy in her birthday party video with shehnaz gill

Story first printed: Saturday, Could 21, 2022, 12:45 [IST]


