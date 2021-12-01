arbaaz khan girlfriend Giorgia Andriani share hot pic in blue dress | Georgia Andriani shares hot pictures in blue dress, flaunts glamorous style

News oi – Varsha Rani

The fashion industry has always been on the rise. Satin dresses just can’t be equal in terms of shine and beauty. Our bollywood leading actress Georgia Andriani’s satin dress outfit is an absolute inspiration for girls for any upcoming function.

Giorgia Andriani has always been the talk of the town because of her striking beauty and alluring anatomy. The actress never forgets to stun the audience with her good acting.

The actress, who is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, has already established a reputation for her breathtaking beauty. She is quite active on social media and knows how to keep her fans happy by keeping them updated with her daily activities. The actress has become quite active on social media, wooing people by uploading her pictures and dance videos with funky beats. Georgia, who has a huge following, is always loved by her fans and Bollywood colleagues.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to share pictures in which she is seen dazzling us with her stunning looks. The actress shared a picture in which she is seen wearing an electric blue satin dress with seven sleeves of long sleeves along with a collar and a knot tied in the middle. She completed her look with silver high heeled stilettos.

Talking about makeup, the actress kept it minimal and brown lip shade, which was adding to the look. And the white nails which made her look very aesthetic. The outfit complimented her body perfectly when she posed showing off her long legs which was eye-catching.

The actress always proves with her appearances that she is one of the best divas in Bollywood.

On the work front, Georgia was last seen in a music video for Little Star opposite Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz Gill, the actress will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shreyas Talpade in Welcome to Bajrangpur.

