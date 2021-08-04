Arbaaz Khan happy birthday know about personal life

New Delhi. The name of Bollywood actor and producer Arbaaz Khan is also taken as a successful actor, even though he has not done many films but has left an indelible impression of his acting by working in these few films as well. Today Arbaaz is a successful artist as well as a successful producer-director. Arbaaz Khan made his Bollywood debut with the film ‘Darar’. Today Arbaaz is celebrating his 54th birthday (Arbaaz Khan Birthday). Arbaaz, who has turned 54, is in a lot of discussion these days about his professional life as well as personal life. Let us know today some special things related to Arbaaz and his personal life-

Arbaaz Khan, who has worked in many of Bollywood’s best films, came in the discussion the most when he got divorced from his wife. Arbaaz Khan married Malaika Arora in the year 1998, after four years of marriage, in 2002, their son Arhaan was born, but after marriage, their career was very bad due to which their marriage could not last long and both of them separated. Have become. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika got divorced in the year 2017 and after that Arbaaz started dating Giorgia Andriani, a model.

Arbaaz had told in an interview while talking about his divorce. That – “He was heavily addicted to gambling and betting, due to which the differences at home increased. He told that there used to be a lot of fights between Malaika and her too, because Malaika did not like to play her betting at all. But due to this dirty addiction of Arbaaz, the relationship of both of them got sour and in the end Malaika thought it appropriate to leave him.” On the other hand, Malaika Arora had said – “You leave a relationship behind and move forward. So often blame someone or something. We were not happy with this relationship. We were not able to keep each other happy due to which it was affecting the people around us as well.

Arbaaz Khan married actress Malaika Arora in the year 1998. After about 18 years of marriage, both of them got divorced on 11 May 2017. Now both their paths parted. And this couple is very happy in their own place. These days Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is dating Georgia.