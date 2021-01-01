Arbaaz Khan Lunch with ex-wife Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora’s mother kisses Arbaaz Khan: Malaika Arora’s mother kisses Arbaaz Khan during family get-together.
Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s family dined together. After this everyone posed for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora was wearing a black skirt and red boots with a white T-shirt. Arbaaz Khan was wearing a T-shirt and track pants.
Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017. The couple had been married for 19 years. The couple’s son Arhan Khan is 18 years old. Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan is currently dating Georgia Andriani.
#Arbaaz #Khan #Lunch #exwife #Malaika #Arora #Malaika #Aroras #mother #kisses #Arbaaz #Khan #Malaika #Aroras #mother #kisses #Arbaaz #Khan #family #gettogether
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.