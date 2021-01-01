Arbaaz Khan Lunch with ex-wife Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora’s mother kisses Arbaaz Khan: Malaika Arora’s mother kisses Arbaaz Khan during family get-together.

Arbaaz Khan and his ex-wife Malaika Arora had gone for lunch with son Arhan Khan on Sunday. Family members were also present. The paparazzi clicked photos of everyone during a family get-together at a popular restaurant in Mumbai. These photos are going viral on social media.

Malaika Arora’s parents and sister Amrita Arora and their son Ryan were present at the family reunion. Everyone gathered for lunch looked very happy. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora’s mother kissed Arbaaz Khan. The paparazzi captured this beautiful moment in their camera.



Arbaaz with Malaika’s mother

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s family dined together. After this everyone posed for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora was wearing a black skirt and red boots with a white T-shirt. Arbaaz Khan was wearing a T-shirt and track pants.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017. The couple had been married for 19 years. The couple’s son Arhan Khan is 18 years old. Malaika Arora is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and Arbaaz Khan is currently dating Georgia Andriani.