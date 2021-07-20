Arbaaz Khan said don’t take advice from Salman Khan on relationships

New Delhi. When it comes to brothers in the Bollywood industry. So the first name that comes in front of the Khan Brothers i.e. brothers of superstar Salman Khan. We are aware of the bonding of Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail Khan. We have seen the pair of three brothers together on the big screen. In real life too, there is a lot of love between the three. At the same time, whenever the three come together, they surprise everyone by sharing their childhood stories and things. Recently, Arbaaz Khan told in an interview that Salman Khan gives very bad advice regarding relationships. Know the full story.

Said not to take advice on relationship with Salman Khan

Actually, recently, actor Arbaaz Khan was asked in an interview that ‘out of all siblings, who is the one who gives the worst advice regarding love life? On hearing the question, Arbaaz quickly took the name of brother Salman Khan. Arbaaz says that now he should not be asked why? Because they don’t want to give any explanation for it.

Arbaaz says that it is just like he gives advice on how to be a star. Arbaaz says that it should be understood that he is telling Salman Khan that a star should be like this. If he says like this then everyone will laugh at him.

Salman Khan’s name has been associated with many actresses

By the way, let us tell you that Salman Khan’s love life has always been in the headlines. His name has also been associated with many actresses. From Katrina Kaif to Aishwarya Rai, there were reports of Salman Khan’s affairs. Some time ago, actress Somi Ali had said many things about the relationship with Salman Khan.

In which he also said that it would be for his mental health that he should stay away from Salman Khan.

Arbaaz Khan’s divorce with Malaika Arora

Salman Khan is 55 years old, but even today he is a bachelor. Even today this question is in everyone’s mind that when will Salman Khan get married. On the other hand, talking about Arbaaz Khan’s love life, he married in the year 1998 with wife and actress Malaika Arora. After marriage, the couple gave birth to son Arhaan Khan. Arbaaz and Malaika’s marriage was going very happily. After a long time, both of them got divorced in the year 2017. After divorcing Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora tied the knot with actor Arjun Kapoor.