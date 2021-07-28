Arbaaz Khan talk about being the brother of a star of salman khan

New Delhi. Apart from films, Bollywood’s Dabangg Salman Khan remains in the headlines due to his personal life. He loves his family very much and is very protective of them. Salman has a strong bonding with his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The trio often have a lot of fun together and whenever they take part in a show, they tell funny tales. Now recently Arbaaz Khan has talked about his career and Salman Khan in an interview.

Arbaaz Khan’s funny answer

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan was asked that what are the disadvantages of being Salman’s brother? So on this he said that having a brother like Salman cannot do any harm. Arbaaz says, ‘I don’t think being Salman’s brother is a disadvantage and what’s the harm in that? It would be wrong to say that as Salman’s brother, expectations are very high, because I had chosen this profession. Nobody imposed it on me. I chose this profession where my father Salim Khan and brother Salman Khan are there.

fight my own battle

Arbaaz Khan further says, ‘I do not worry at all about who people compare me with. I fight my own battles, I have a journey of my own. I may not have been a big popular star like Salman, but I am happy and enjoying what I am today. He also says, ‘There is no pressure on me nor do I see it that way, so it doesn’t matter much to me.’

Salman’s entry in the very first episode

Let us inform that these days Arbaaz Khan is in the headlines for his show Pinch 2. The new season season of this show has been on air. Salman Khan took part in the very first episode itself. Together they had a lot of fun in the show. At the same time, many things were revealed. Let us tell you that many Bollywood celebs are going to participate in this show of Arbaaz. Which includes celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Farah Khan, Ananya Panday and Jackie Shroff.