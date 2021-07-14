Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Georgia Andriani’s bold photoshoot goes viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is in the news these days for his relationship with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani, staying away from Malaika Arora. Arbaaz is often seen spending time with Georgia after his separation from Malaika Arora. Even during the lockdown, Georgia (Giorgia Andriani Photos) and Arbaaz were seen together in a video.

Read More:- When Mallika Sherawat refused to be intimate off camera with co-star, then ..

More recently, Georgia has shared pictures of the latest photoshoot in her Instagram, which are rocking the internet.

Giorgia Andriani’s bikini look is causing havoc in the fast becoming viral pictures. This picture has been shot by Georgia on the seashore, in which she is seen in a very different style.

Read More:- Sonam Kapoor returned to India late at night from London, the actress started crying bitterly after seeing her father Anil Kapoor.

Georgia often shares her pictures on social media. And she has made headlines due to her bold photoshoot. She had earlier shared a picture of a black off shoulder dress in which she is seen wearing a black hat.

On the other hand, in the latest pictures, Georgia is seen posing in a hot style, which is being liked by the fans.

After divorce from Malaika, relations with Georgia increased

Arbaaz Khan and actress Malaika Arora supported each other for almost 19 years. After this they are living a happy life after getting divorced. Both also have a son Arhaan, now Georgia has entered the Khan family after Malaika’s departure. Often he has been seen getting involved in the functions of the house.