Arbaaz Merchant discovers cruise terminal footage: Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz merchant filed an application to search the terminal footage where the two were arrested in connection with the NCB-Drugs case.

The NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha, who were arrested in a drug party case on a Mumbai cruise ship, is coming to an end today. All three will be produced in court today. The trio’s lawyers will apply for bail for their client. Meanwhile, Arbaaz Merchant has demanded CCTV footage of the cruise terminal through his lawyer.Notably, both Arbaaz and Aryan Khan were caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 at a cruise terminal. In the application filed, Arbaaz Merchant claimed that, despite recovering only six grams of hashish from him, the remand application of NCB against him and Aryan Khan mentions the recovery of a large quantity of drugs. Arbaaz also claimed that the NCB’s allegation that he intended to board the ship was false as he did not have a ticket to board the ship.

Cruz raided on October 2, Aryan, Arbaaz arrested on October 3

On October 2, the NCB raided a cruise ship in Mumbai during a rave party and on the next day, October 3, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were arrested. All three were sent to NCB custody the same day. Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon’s lawyers then applied for bail for their respective clients. During the court hearing, his remand was extended until October 7. Arbaaz and Moonmoon along with Aryan Khan will be produced in court today when the NCB’s custody is coming to an end. It will be decided today whether he will be granted bail or sent to jail.

So far 18 people have been arrested

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested another accused, including a foreign national, in the case. The NCB has seized hydroponic weeds from him. The accused will also be produced in court today. At the same time, the NCB has seized commercial quantities of mephedrone (MD) – mephedrone (MD) from the arrested foreign national. So far 18 arrests have been made in the Mumbai Cruise Ship Rev. Party case.

