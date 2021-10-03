Arbaaz Merchant Father acquits Aryan: Arbaaz merchant father claims that his son and Aryan Khan have been acquitted and no WhatsApp chat related to drugs

All the accused, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha, who were arrested in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Party case, have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The three were arrested on October 3 by the NCB (Bureau of Narcotics Control). The NCB has accused the three of taking drugs, claiming that their WhatsApp chats point to international drug trafficking. But Arbaaz’s father Aslam Merchant has called the NCB’s claims baseless. Aslam Merchant claims that his sons Arbaaz and Aryan Khan are innocent.

‘NCB’s claims are baseless, both are being implicated’

Our colleague Aslam Merchant told the Times of India that no drugs were seized from his son. The NCB claims that they seized 6 grams of hashish from Arbaaz’s shoes. Arbaaz’s father, a criminal and civil lawyer, said, “These children are innocent and they are being cheated. I am a lawyer myself. I have full faith in the law. Whatever the allegations, the court will decide.”

‘Arbaaz and Aryan don’t know Moonmoon’

Aslam Merchant also claimed that he did not know Aryan Khan and his son Arbaaz Moonmoon Dhamecha. The NCB along with RC and Arbaaz arrested Munmun Dhamecha.



Drug chat with Aryan and Arbaaz not found

Aslam Merchant further clarified about the friendship between Aryan and Arbaaz and said that both are childhood friends and have gone on several trips together. Apart from Dubai, the two had gone on a trip to Shah Rukh’s Alibag Farmhouse. Arbaaz’s father also claimed that Aryan and Arbaaz did not have any WhatsApp chats related to drugs.

‘Both were called, they had no plans’

He said, ‘It wasn’t even his intention to go on that cruise. The plan was made at the very last moment. He was invited and suddenly he decided to leave. Arbaaz had breakfast with me and we had planned a meal together. Aslam Merchant said he has full faith in his son Arbaaz. He said his son has recently graduated in management studies and he is confident he will not do any illegal work.



14 days judicial custody, bail hearing

In a court hearing on October 7, the NCB had sought extension of the custody of all the arrested accused till October 11, but they were remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, the three accused were remanded in NCB custody till October 7.

