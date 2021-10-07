Arbaaz Merchant files bail plea: Arbaaz Merchant files bail application in court

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s NCB remand in drugs case expires on Thursday. Along with Aryan, the custody of his arrested friends Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha is also coming to an end. While all three will be produced in court in the afternoon, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer has filed a bail application in the Fort Court. The NCB has already made it clear that it will oppose the bail of the three accused in court on Thursday as well. The foreign national, who was arrested on Wednesday, now needs to investigate three more in the case, the investigating agency said.

Also demanded to check CCTV footage

According to ANI, Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer has filed another petition with him. It has also demanded an inquiry into CCTV footage of the cruise ship. Based on the footage, NCB officials have been asked to investigate whether the drug was actually received from Arbaaz on the cruise or if it was planted there.

Foreign drug supplier arrested from Bandra

Arbaaz Merchant, Aryan Khan and Moonmoon Dhamecha will be produced in court around 2.30 pm. The foreign national arrested on Wednesday will also be produced in court. Arbaaz has been taken for medical examination before appearing in court around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The foreign national arrested by the NCB team is said to be a drug supplier. Of special note is that the alleged supplier was arrested from the same area of ​​Bandra where Aryans and Arbaaz live.

Aryan-Arbaaz is not a drug supplier

According to reports, the NCB has received a large amount of MD from the arrested foreign national. Authorities suspect the alleged drug supplier may have links to Aryan and Arbaaz. In this area, the NCB will ask the court to increase the remand of all three for investigation and cross-examination.