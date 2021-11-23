Arbery Murder Trial: Are Citizens Arrests Legal?

The main argument on behalf of the men accused of killing Ahmed Arbury was that they were trying to allow the detention of civilians under Georgia-era civil war – a law that was later overturned by state legislators in response to the case. .

Defendant’s attorney – Travis McMahon; His father, Gregory McMillan; And his neighbor, William Bryan, has argued that the men suspected Mr Arberry of having a series of break-ins in the Satila Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga. When the men saw Mr. Arberry running around next to them on a Sunday afternoon in February. By 2020, his lawyers have argued, his goal was to stop them.

Robert G. Rubin, representing Travis McMillan, referring to the Citizens’ Arrest Act, focused on property crimes in his opening statement, which he said left neighbors “on edge.” He said Mr Arberry had been seen four times by security cameras in the half-built house and the fourth time Mr McMahon had encountered a man walking out of the house and was in danger when the man reached his waist. Like a weapon.

It was the same house from which Mr. Arberry had been running the day he was shot, Mr. Rubin said, giving Mr. McMichael a possible reason to believe there was a burglary – and a reason to suspect Mr. Arberry was. Armed – thus giving Mr McMahon the power to arrest civilians.