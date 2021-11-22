Arbery Murder Trial: Are Citizens Arrests Legal?
The main argument on behalf of the men accused of killing Ahmed Arbury was that they were trying to allow the detention of civilians under Georgia-era civil war – a law that was later overturned by state legislators in response to the case. .
Defendant’s attorney – Travis McMahon; His father, Gregory McMillan; And his neighbor, William Bryan, has argued that the men suspected Mr Arberry of having a series of break-ins in the Satila Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga. When the men saw Mr. Arberry running around next to them on a Sunday afternoon in February. By 2020, his lawyers have argued, his goal was to stop them.
Robert G. Rubin, representing Travis McMillan, referring to the Citizens’ Arrest Act, focused on property crimes in his opening statement, which he said left neighbors “on edge.” He said Mr Arberry had been seen four times by security cameras in the half-built house and the fourth time Mr McMahon had encountered a man walking out of the house and was in danger when the man reached his waist. Like a weapon.
It was the same house from which Mr. Arberry was seen running on the day of the fatal shooting, Mr. Rubin said. The possible reason for assuming the burglary took place – and the reason for suspecting that Mr. Arberry was armed – thus gave Mr. McMichael the right to arrest a citizen.
Georgia has had a law under consideration since 1863. Residents were allowed to arrest each other if they had a reasonable suspicion that someone had committed a crime and the police were not present.
In this case, the jury will have to consider whether the men have a reasonable suspicion that Mr. Arberry committed the crime.
These kinds of laws, Similar to the “Stand Your Ground” and “Fortress Principles” laws that allow people to use force to protect themselves or their homes, human states exist but are not uniform. Critics argue that they enable people to stay away from pre-existing prejudices and help create an environment that could lead to extrajudicial killings.
“It’s based on racism,” Ira said. Robbins, a law professor at American University, who wrote a paper on the subject. “For example, you look at Georgia law. This is a law that was used to help the white people catch the escaped slaves. The arrest of civilians in the South is closely linked to the law and lynching. ”
Another criticism of these types of laws is that ordinary citizens do not know much about the intricacies of the law when it comes to taking matters into their own hands. “It’s scary because it allows for unjustified injustice,” Mr Robbins said.
Georgia lawmakers repealed the Civil Arrest Act last spring in response to Mr. Arberry’s murder, repealing the part that allows a private person to be arrested if he or she has witnessed a crime – or suspects someone has committed a crime. Trying to escape. The law carries out some exceptions for business owners, who can detain people for “reasonable cause” if they suspect shoplifting or other theft. Other exceptions apply to licensed private detectives and security guards.
Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, called the previous law “an antiquated law.”
