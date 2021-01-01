Archaeological News Ancient sea monster ruled the ocean about 8 million years ago in the dinosaur era

About 80 million years ago, when dinosaurs ruled the earth, someone else’s kingdom was in the water. It would not be wrong to call a sea creature named Mosasour a ‘monster’ because of its 18 feet long shape and sharp teeth that could destroy prey like any other monster. This animal was found in West Kansas, USA.Its remains were discovered by archaeologists in the 1970s, but they had difficulty recognizing them. So he stored it at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History (FHSM) at Fort Hedge State University in Kansas, along with other mosaic specimens of the genus Platecarpus. Recently, scientists have revived fossils from the back of the head, such as skulls, jaws, and some bone fragments, and found that reptiles do not belong to the genus Platycarpus.

The specimen got the name of a rare species

New investigations revealed that he was a very close relative of the rare species of Mosaus. The new species formerly known as Sample FHSM VP-5515 is now named Ectenosaurus everhartorum. It is the second best known species of ectenosaurus. In addition, the only other species is the ectenosaurus clydastoids, which were discovered in 1967 after investigation.

Two feet long head and thin mouth

The head of this animal was about 2 feet long. Like the other Mosasoras, its mouth was thin and long. The research was co-authored by Takuya Konishi. He is a vertebrate paleontologist and assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati.