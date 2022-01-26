Archana ji is also a shark, ate a fish named Sidhu – Kapil Sharma took a pinch and got such an answer

The team of Shark Tank India is going to appear on the Kapish Sharma show. Meanwhile, Kapil will be seen calling Archana a shark in front of the visiting guests.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is one such show which is popular all over the world. The host of the show Kapil is seen joking with the guests who come here. The judges of ‘Shark Tank India’ are going to appear on the show in the upcoming episodes. Sony TV has also shared its promo on its social media. In which Kapil Sharma is seen interacting with these big industrialists.

Because in the show ‘Shark Tank India’ the judges are called by the name Shark. Taking a jibe at this, Kapil will tell Archana Puran Singh to be a shark. Whatever the episode of the show, Kapil never leaves a single opportunity to harass Archana. Kapil will tell the visiting guests that Archana is also a shark. She ate a whole fish named Sidhu. On which Archana and everyone sitting there will start laughing.

Everyone’s leg is pulled on Kapil’s show, but no one feels bad. The concept of the show is such that the guests enjoy it to the fullest. Something similar will be seen in the upcoming episodes as well. At the beginning of the show, Kapil will be seen telling about all the guests and their assets. On which one of the guests will be seen saying that the property of Piyush Bansal, owner of Lenskart, is under-stated. Only then Kapil will say, ‘If this seems less to you, then we should wear nappies and go to Himachal’.

After this, he will be seen teasing her while talking about the founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Vinita Singh. Kapil will tell them that your husband is also the co-founder of Sugar. When he comes home at night and if his shirt has a lipstick mark, do you doubt him? Or you think that the product may have been marked during testing. To which Vinita says, “I would get angry that whoever they are coming together with, why does she use any other brand. Because Sugar’s lipstick is transfer proof”. To which Kapil would say, “Well you will get angry with the brand.”

Let us tell you that ‘Shark Tank India’ has been brought to India inspired by the American reality show. Which is based on big industries. There are seven such industrialists in this show, who have earned their name worldwide on the basis of their work. The contestants coming to this show put their business ideas in front of the judges, if the judges like the idea then they invest in it.