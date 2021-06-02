Archana Ka Bas Vahi Manav Tha





Actor Ankita Lokhande went stay to have fun 12 years of her debut TV present Pavitra Rishta on Tuesday night. Within the video, she revealed many attention-grabbing anecdotes in regards to the present to her followers and likewise remembered her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Uske bina sab adhura hai. Archana ka bas vahi Manav tha..." she says within the video at a degree as she additionally breaks down recalling on a regular basis spent on the units with him. Ankita, who had dated Sushant through the present and a few years after the present as nicely, created a particular place within the hearts of the followers. Ankita and Sushant emerged as one of many all-time favorite on-screen pairs within the historical past of Hindi tv and when the present clocked 12 years on Tuesday, followers couldn't resist remembering Sushant for his magical chemistry with Ankita.

Making an attempt to not shed a tear within the video, Ankita then says that she is aware of Sushant is glad wherever he's and he's watching over everybody together with your complete workforce of the present. She additionally mentions that as a result of SSR was senior to her on the units of Pavitra Rishta, she bought to study quite a bit from him and she is going to all the time be glad about him to show her appearing. She cuts the followers' cake within the video and thank them for all their love and blessings all these years.

Earlier, whereas paying her personal tribute to the present, she dropped a montage of her and Sushant’s scenes from the present. Ankita posted a ravishing clip with the stunning title track of the present operating within the background to make followers go all nostalgic and emotional. Within the caption of her submit, she thanked Ekta Kapoor for seeing her Archana in her approach earlier than when the world noticed her and beloved her. Ankita additionally tagged her co-stars from the present and thanked them for making her study a lot on the units.

Pavitra Rishta is past a daily romantic every day cleaning soap for its viewers. It’s now part of Sushant’s reminiscences of their hearts and that makes it much more particular. Isn’t it?