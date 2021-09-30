Archana Puran on Sidhu re-entry in Kapil show: Archana Puran Singh says that if Navjot Singh Sidhu returns, Kapil Sharma is ready to leave the show because she has a lot to do – I have a lot more jobs.

Since Navjyot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress president, there has been talk on social media that Archana Puran Singh will now leave ‘The Kapil Sharma’. The real Navjot Singh Sidhu was replaced by Archana in 2019. Sidhu is said to have been removed from Kapil’s show in connection with the Pulwama terror attack. She was later replaced by Archana Puran Singh in the show.

Now that Navjyot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress president, there have been memes about Archana Puran Singh and Kapil’s show. Fans are also wondering whether Archana will stay in the show or leave. Now Archana Puran Singh has responded to all these questions.



Read: Is Navjot Singh Sidhu returning to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’? It is feared that Archana is harassing Puran Singh!

‘If Sidhu wants to come back, I have a lot more work to do’

When our colleague Itimes asked Archana about the memes being made in her and Kapil’s shows, she said, ‘This joke has been hitting me for years, but I didn’t take it seriously or take it seriously. If Sidhu wants to come back to the show and take my place, I have many more jobs that I was denied in the last several months, but want to do now. Since I shoot 2 days a week for this show, I can’t take any other project from Mumbai or outside India.

Archana Puran Singh further said, “In the last few months, I was given the opportunity to shoot projects in London and other countries, but because of my commitment to this show, I had to say no to all of them.”



‘Come and see those who think they can do nothing but laugh’

It has often been said for Archana Puran Singh that she does nothing but laugh in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Even in the show a joke is made on her that she does nothing but laugh. In reply, Archana said, ‘The writers of Kapil’s show come up with all sorts of funny jokes and I can’t stop laughing at them. They are funny as soon as possible. Bringing such fun chats and jokes every day and keeping the show going for 10 years in a row is really hard work.

But for those who feel like I’m not doing anything in the show, they should come on set and see that 6-7 hours facing the stage in the same position is not easy. I have to sit on the sofa for 4-7 hours, look at the stage, listen to every joke and react to it.



Archana Puran Singh further said that sometimes a project is not just done for big money, sometimes some projects are done for fun and good fun. And that’s what he gets from Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.