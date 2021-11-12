Archana Puran Singh Epic Reply Kapil Sharma As He Makes Fun Of Her And Said She Looks Like Iron Made

Kapil Sharma started making fun of Archana Puran Singh on the show, to which the actress also did not take long to give her a befitting reply.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma wins a lot of hearts with his show and his style. Last week, in Kapil Sharma’s program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif came for the promotion of the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. Both had a lot of fun with Kapil and the rest of the cast in the show. Now the uncensored video related to this was shared by Kapil Sharma from his YouTube channel, in which he was seen joking with the artists. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma also made fun of Archana Puran Singh and said that she is made of iron.

In the uncensored video shared by Kapil Sharma, he was seen praising Katrina Kaif and said, “Yeh bikki mom ki lagti hai mom ki.” Hearing his praise, Katrina asked, “What is the meaning of wax?” Responding to him, where Akshay Kumar said ‘wax’, Kapil Sharma pointed to Archana Puran Singh and said, “Like she looks like iron.”

On Kapil Sharma’s joke, Archana Puran Singh gave a tremendous reply and said, “Jinni din willga na, then you will know.” The jokes of the artists did not stop here. In the middle of the show, Katrina asked, “Where has Sidhu ji gone?” Responding to him, Kapil Sharma said, “Hey she ate him. She was saying even before you came that what is there in Katrina that I did not take.

Let us tell you that Archana Puran Singh has also worked with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in her career. The trio did the film ‘De Dana Dan’ together. In such a situation, Archana Puran Singh also shared an anecdote related to Akshay Kumar on the show and said that whenever I used to sit down to eat something, he used to come and ask, ‘How does it taste?’ To this Akshay replied, “Hey, I used to eat with you.”

Apart from this, in a recent interview, Archana Puran Singh told that during the epidemic, she had to drive her own car and reach the set. The actress had said, “My protocol was very strong. I did not meet any guest who used to come on the show. Sometimes he would even get frustrated and say that it didn’t even come to our hug.