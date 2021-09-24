Archana Puran Singh Meme on Navjyot Sidhu: Is Navjyot Singh Sidhu back in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’? It is feared that Archana is harassing Puran Singh! – Funny memes on Archana Purna Singh Kapil Sharma show after Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves Punjab Congress presidency

After the resignation of Navjyot Singh Sidhu from the post of Punjab Congress president, where there has been an earthquake in politics, memes are being shared on Archana Puran Singh. Users on social media are saying that the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu has now put Archana Puran Singh’s job in jeopardy.

Archana Puran Singh had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Sidhu was linked to Kapil Sharma during his comedy show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. He also took the judge’s chair in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But then when Navjot Sidhu left Kapil’s show, the makers signed Archana Puran Singh in his place.



Archana Puran Singh has been a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ since 2019. But after the resignation of Navjyot Singh Sidhu, now Archana is trending on social media. Memes made on him are going viral. Archana Puran Singh has also reacted to this. He shared his self-made memes on his Instagram handle and wrote – Kissa Kursi Ka.



A look at the memes made on Archana Puran Singh:

Archana was congratulated for becoming Sidhu’s president

Meanwhile, in this weekend episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Archana Puran Singh told a funny story about herself when Navjot Singh Sidhu became the President of Punjab Congress. He had said that when Navjot Sidhu was given the reins of the Punjab Congress, people started sending him bouquets and good wishes. Archana Puran Singh had said, ‘I have received so many bouquets (flowers) that Archana congratulates Mam because he (Navjot Sidhu) has come there.’

Archana Puran Singh said that the fans used to congratulate her by saying that now that Sidhu is engaged in politics, her judge’s chair in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is completely safe. In this area, Archana Puran Singh had taunted Navjot Sidhu.

FIR against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, show makers in trouble

This is the story of the chair in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

When Kapil Sharma asked Neha Kakkad, who appeared in the episode, to replace Sonu Kakkad in ‘Indian Idol 12’, Neha responded, ‘Sarah is a chair game. When you leave the chair, you leave your companion. Why Archana Madam? ‘

Then in response, Archana Puran Singh pointed to Navjot Sidhu and said, ‘If others had taken this advice earlier, he would not have left this chair empty.’

Please tell that Navjot Singh Sidhu was removed from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ by the producers after his controversial statement on Pulwama terror attack.