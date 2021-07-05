Archana Puran Singh Romantic Scene With Sunny Deol In Film Aag Ka Gola Gone Viral | Archana Puran Singh did a great kiss to Sunny Deol in the swimming pool, the romantic scene made a lot of headlines

New Delhi: You have often seen Archana Puran Singh laughing and laughing in comedy shows. But there was a time when she was seen acting in Bollywood. He also did many bold scenes in films. One of her kiss scenes became quite popular in Archana’s film career. This scene was filmed with Sunny Deol.

Kissed Sunny Deol

Archana Puran Singh is a well-known name in the TV world. She used to appear in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. Archana Puran Singh recently also appeared in a video, where she was taking opinion from the stars about the film ‘Haseen Dilruba’. But she used to give a lot of romantic scenes in films at one time. Once he gave the best kissing scene that too with Sunny Deol.

kissing scene went viral

Few people would know that in 1990, one of his films came in Aag Ka Gola. In this film, Archana Puran Singh ((Archana Puran Singh)) appeared in a hot avatar. In this film, he did many kissing scenes with Sunny Deol. This kissing scene was one of the hot scenes of that time. However, she could not play a long innings as a lead actress. He did small roles in many films of big banners like ‘Agneepath’, ‘Saudagar’, ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’, ‘Aashiq Awara’ and ‘Raja Hindustani’.

Archana’s work

Talking about the workfront of Archana Puran Singh Work, she has been associated for a long time as the host of the comedy show Kapil Sharma Show. The show is on a break for the last three months due to the lockdown. If the news is to be believed, then soon the show can return to its shooting. However, no official information has been received about the re-opening of the show.

