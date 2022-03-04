Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh took a dig at Kapil Sharma’s salary, said – Sony is robbing TV like a dacoit

Archana Puran Singh took a dig at Kapil Sharma's salary, said – Sony is robbing TV like a dacoit
In The Kapil Sharma Show, there was a joke between Archana and Kapil, in which Archana called Kapil a dacoit.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is popular all over the world. There are fans of this show in every house. An uncensored clip of the upcoming episode of the show has surfaced. In which Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Varda Khan Nadiadwala and three actors who appeared in Sajid’s films – Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty are also seen.

The clip shows a pre-shoot conversation between host Kapil Sharma and the celebrity guests. Now be it any episode and Kapil Sharma should not mess with Archana Puran Singh, it cannot happen. But this time Archana pulled Kapil’s leg a lot. It started with Kapil saying we think different things in childhood, like I saw Sholay movie and I thought I would grow up to be a dacoit.

On this, Archana took a jibe at Kapil and said, “You have become a dacoit, you are robbing Soni. You are the robber.” To which Kapil jokingly asked, am I robbing Sony? You come for lunch.” Kapil and Archana are often seen making fun of each other. Kapil keeps teasing every episode about Archana grabbing Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘chair’ in the show. At the same time, Archana also retaliates fiercely on him.

Every episode of Kapil Sharma’s show is special in itself. Every week new stars come as guests in the show. From Bollywood celebs to all the singers participate in this show. Bhojpuri actors Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee are going to be seen as guests in Saturday’s episode.

The video of this episode has also been shared on Sony TV’s Instagram handle. In which it can be clearly seen that Kapil Sharma is having a lot of fun with the stars of Bhojpuri cinema. This episode is going to be very funny, during this Bhojpuri starcast is going to reveal many secrets related to each other’s life.


