Archana Puran Singh’s reaction on quiting The Kapil Sharma Show

New Delhi. TV’s most popular serial ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to return to TV soon. Viewers are also very happy with the return of the show. In such a situation, many news related to the show has come to the fore. Meanwhile, big news came to the show’s judge Archana Puran Singh. In which it was being said that he has said goodbye to The Kapil Sharma Show. Because of which Archana was being told about her new projects. Now Archana Puran Singh’s reaction has come to the fore on the news of saying goodbye to the show. Know what the actress said.

Archana Puran Singh on leaving ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Archana Puran Singh called the news of saying goodbye to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ a complete lie and just a rumour. In a special conversation with a magazine, Archana Puran Singh told that she has no idea about any such news, but she is a part of the upcoming new season of The Kapil Sharma. Archana told that last year she was shooting for a film.

Since then such rumors started flying. Archana told that she is working in a web series this year. Which she is currently shooting. In such a situation, people assumed that she will no longer appear in Kapil Sharma’s show.

Also read- Archana Puran Singh’s entry in Kapil Sharma Show, seeing Sidhu’s empty chair said such a thing

Archana Puran Singh is excited about the new season

Archana Puran Singh further told that ‘He loves humour. He enjoys performing on stage even after years. Which she also enjoys from her heart. Archana told that Kapil himself has chosen her for this show. In such a situation, along with the audience, they are also very excited to be a part of the new season.

Also read- Who will replace Sidhu in The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana made this shocking disclosure

Was part of The Kapil Sharma Show in the year 2019

By the way, let us tell you that Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be a part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ earlier. For some reason, she had to say goodbye to the chair of the show and then in the year 2019, Archana became a part of Kapil’s show.

The show’s team is also happy with the show’s return.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s show is going to make a comeback after a long time. Kapil Sharma has recently become the father of a son. Some time ago, he also shared the picture of his two children on social media. At the same time, some time ago Krishna Abhishek and Bharti posted some pictures on social media. In which Kiku Sharda was also seen with him. In which he said that ‘Coming back soon. Our first creative meeting… so excited. New merchandise coming soon’.