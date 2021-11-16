Archdiocese of New Orleans to Pay $1 Million to Settle FEMA Fraud Claims
The New Orleans Archdiocese has agreed to pay more than 1 million to the federal government to settle allegations that it filed false claims for disaster relief money after Hurricane Katrina, another blow to a troubled organization that filed for bankruptcy last year amid rising recruitment. Allegations of sexual harassment.
The allegations, part of a whistle-blower lawsuit filed by a former employee of the engineering firm, claim that Archdiocese received at least $ 46 million in fraudulent aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Katrina demolished the city in 2005.
Archdiocese is one of several New Orleans institutions, including Xavier University, which worked with California-based engineering firm AECOM after the storm. Robert Romero, the company’s former project manager, filed a whistle-blower lawsuit in 2016, accusing the firm of increasing repair estimates for archdioceses and others.
The lawsuit alleges that FEMA paid Archdiocese जास्त 10 million more to replace the school’s cafeteria building, which only needed repairs, and 36 36 million for auxiliary residential buildings, which Archdiocese said were damaged by catastrophic flooding on the upper floors. Wind damage only.
The archdiocese had previously denied the allegations but declined to comment on Tuesday’s agreement with the government, which did not have to admit involvement in the fraud. The agreement, approved by a federal judge as part of a bankruptcy proceedings for Archdiocese, was previously reported by Nola.com and was released by the Justice Department on Monday.
Xavier had previously agreed to pay 12 million to settle the charges against him, the Justice Department said, and a lawsuit against AECOM is ongoing. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but said in a statement that it would “vigorously defend” its position.
The federal government joined Mr Romero’s complaint in 2020 and later added the Louisiana Department of Education as a defendant, alleging misrepresentation of damages to obtain fraudulent funds.
“Unfortunately, when there is government money, there is often fraud,” said Jeffrey Dickstein, a lawyer representing Mr. Romero who is also a former federal lawyer. “And when there is a lot of government money, there is a lot of fraud.”
According to the company’s 2007 annual report, AECOM has been a FEMA contractor since 1997. Hurricanes FEMA Hurricane Katrina and Rita then caught fire for the agency’s fraudulent or improper payment limits, totaling an estimated $ 600 million to $ 1.4 billion, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
“In a disaster like a hurricane, there’s every motive to say: Withdraw money quickly, we’re not homeless or people starving and dying on the streets,” said Seth Kretzer, a Houston criminal defense attorney who previously represented clients accused of fraudulent FEMA claims.
Investigations into fraud allegations can take years, and defendants rarely face trial. “Companies pay hefty fines,” Mr Kreitzer said, “and not a single officer is charged.”
But some emergency response experts worry that fraud issues have prompted FEMA to tighten its grip on aid funds, which has a negative impact on disaster survivors.
“Most of the people in New Orleans who made the fraudulent claims don’t represent New Orleans,” said Laurie Scoman, a disaster recovery specialist for Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit group. “Yet the majority of people now face a precaution that was not there before.”
#Archdiocese #Orleans #Pay #Million #Settle #FEMA #Fraud #Claims
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.