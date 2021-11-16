Archdiocese of New Orleans to Pay $1 Million to Settle FEMA Fraud Claims

The New Orleans Archdiocese has agreed to pay more than 1 million to the federal government to settle allegations that it filed false claims for disaster relief money after Hurricane Katrina, another blow to a troubled organization that filed for bankruptcy last year amid rising recruitment. Allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations, part of a whistle-blower lawsuit filed by a former employee of the engineering firm, claim that Archdiocese received at least $ 46 million in fraudulent aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after Katrina demolished the city in 2005.

Archdiocese is one of several New Orleans institutions, including Xavier University, which worked with California-based engineering firm AECOM after the storm. Robert Romero, the company’s former project manager, filed a whistle-blower lawsuit in 2016, accusing the firm of increasing repair estimates for archdioceses and others.

The lawsuit alleges that FEMA paid Archdiocese जास्त 10 million more to replace the school’s cafeteria building, which only needed repairs, and 36 36 million for auxiliary residential buildings, which Archdiocese said were damaged by catastrophic flooding on the upper floors. Wind damage only.