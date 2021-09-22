Arctic sea ice hits annual low, but it’s not as low as in recent years

Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has reached its lowest extent after the summer melting season, scientists said Wednesday, and the coverage is not as low as it has been in recent years.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado said the minimum was most likely to be reached on Thursday and this year’s total snow extent is estimated to be 1.82 million square miles, or 4.72 million square kilometers.

This is the 12th lowest total since satellite sensing of the Arctic began in 1979 and is about 25 percent higher than the previous year.

In a statement, the center’s director, Mark Serrez, described this year as a “breakthrough” for Arctic sea ice, as cold and stormy conditions caused less melting. In particular, a persistent area of ​​cold, low-pressure air over the Beaufort Sea, north of Alaska, slowed the rate of melting there.