Arctic sea ice hits annual low, but it’s not as low as in recent years
Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean has reached its lowest extent after the summer melting season, scientists said Wednesday, and the coverage is not as low as it has been in recent years.
The National Snow and Ice Data Center at the University of Colorado said the minimum was most likely to be reached on Thursday and this year’s total snow extent is estimated to be 1.82 million square miles, or 4.72 million square kilometers.
This is the 12th lowest total since satellite sensing of the Arctic began in 1979 and is about 25 percent higher than the previous year.
In a statement, the center’s director, Mark Serrez, described this year as a “breakthrough” for Arctic sea ice, as cold and stormy conditions caused less melting. In particular, a persistent area of cold, low-pressure air over the Beaufort Sea, north of Alaska, slowed the rate of melting there.
The total is a reminder that climate is inherently variable, and that variability can sometimes outweigh the effects of climate change. But the overall downward trend of Arctic sea ice continues, as the region warms more than twice as fast as other parts of the world. The minimum record was set in 2012, and this year’s results are nearly 40 percent higher than that.
But this year’s totals are still about 600,000 square miles below the 1981 to 2010 average minimum. And the minimum for the last 15 years, including this year, is the lowest 15 since 1979.
What’s more, the relatively high minimum appears to have been achieved at the expense of thick, multi-year ice, which remains near its lowest totals in the satellite record.
University College London sea ice researcher Robbie Mallett, who is not affiliated with the National Snow and Ice Data Centre, said there were two elements of natural variability that could have affected sea ice.
One is temperature. But the second, he said, is “how the ice is set up to melt each winter.”
Last winter, Mr Mallet said, winds drove much thicker, older ice westward from Greenland’s north to Beaufort and a neighboring sea, the Chukchi. This summer, that thick ice thinned, but much of it didn’t melt completely.
“We packed the Beaufort Sea and the Chukchi Sea with this flexible multi-year ice, and it made it hard to the end,” he said. “And it was a positive result.”
But the thinning or complete melting of thick Arctic sea ice (now about one-quarter as much as it was four decades ago) is troubling.
The thinner sea ice gets, the more sunlight it lets into the water below, which can affect marine ecosystems and generate even more heat as more of the Sun’s energy is absorbed and released as heat. is emitted again.
And since first-year ice, being thinner, is more prone to melt altogether as it replaces older ice, the region becomes more vulnerable to melting overall. Many scientists expect the Arctic to become ice-free within a decade or two of summer.
Mr Mallett said that when sea-ice thickness is measured by satellite-borne radar this winter, “I suspect we will see, perhaps not a record-low thickness, but a low average thickness for the entire Arctic Ocean.”
“There is certainly more than one diagnosis for the health of the Arctic,” he said. “The expansion is just one, but the thickness and age are decreasing as well.”
Mr Mallet, who follows the sea-ice extent closely, said that with multi-year ice flows in the Beaufort and Chukchi seas, among other factors, he expected this year’s total to be longer than Will be “slightly higher”- the term will suggest a downward trend. “But it turns out it was too much,” he said.
The westward movement of old ice from the north of Greenland last winter may be a continuation of a disturbing pattern seen in 2020.
The region is usually so filled with persistent, multi-year ice that it is known as the “last ice zone”, where the ice completely disappears in the Arctic summer, thought to serve as a refuge for the polar There will be enough snow to serve as bears and other snow-dependent wildlife.
But last year, a German research icebreaker encountered slightly thick ice while traveling through the area on a one-year expedition. And one study suggested that due to variable wind patterns, warming-induced thinning and melting of the ice, more thick ice was blown away from the area.
