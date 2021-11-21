Ardeshir Jahedi, who hosted some of Washington’s most lavish, star-studded parties as Iran’s ambassador to the United States and had gained some traces of his closeness to Shah, died in exile at his villa on Lake Montroux on Thursday. Near Los Angeles, Switzerland. He was 93 years old.

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency announced the death without elaborating.

John Gazvinian, a historian of U.S.-Iran relations at the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview that Mr. Zahidi had been hospitalized for five months because of Kovid. He said he received an email from Mr. Jahedi eight months ago in which Mr. Jahedi told him about his covid and said that he too had fallen and had broken one leg and had contracted several pneumonia.

While serving twice as Iran’s ambassador to the United States, in the early 1960’s and early 1970’s, Mr. Zahidi was known for his extraordinary entertainment at the 46th floor, one of Washington’s most iconic embassies. – Georgian-style brick castle with 14 fireplaces and terraced gardens.

“Mr. Zahidi’s parties included bands, fresh orchids, 24-carat game prizes, caviar and champagne, and guests like Henry A. Kissinger, Andy Warhol and Elizabeth Taylor were smudging in the embassy’s blue-tiled Persian room,” the New York Times reported in 1994. His wide circle also embraced Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, and Senator Barry Goldwater.