Ardeshir Zahedi, Irrepressible Iranian Diplomat, Dies at 93
Ardeshir Jahedi, who hosted some of Washington’s most lavish, star-studded parties as Iran’s ambassador to the United States and had gained some traces of his closeness to Shah, died in exile at his villa on Lake Montroux on Thursday. Near Los Angeles, Switzerland. He was 93 years old.
Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency announced the death without elaborating.
John Gazvinian, a historian of U.S.-Iran relations at the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview that Mr. Zahidi had been hospitalized for five months because of Kovid. He said he received an email from Mr. Jahedi eight months ago in which Mr. Jahedi told him about his covid and said that he too had fallen and had broken one leg and had contracted several pneumonia.
While serving twice as Iran’s ambassador to the United States, in the early 1960’s and early 1970’s, Mr. Zahidi was known for his extraordinary entertainment at the 46th floor, one of Washington’s most iconic embassies. – Georgian-style brick castle with 14 fireplaces and terraced gardens.
“Mr. Zahidi’s parties included bands, fresh orchids, 24-carat game prizes, caviar and champagne, and guests like Henry A. Kissinger, Andy Warhol and Elizabeth Taylor were smudging in the embassy’s blue-tiled Persian room,” the New York Times reported in 1994. His wide circle also embraced Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, and Senator Barry Goldwater.
The Washington Dossier, a now-defunct social magazine, called him “one of Washington’s 10 perfect gentlemen.” He was one of his most deserving graduates and an indomitable Bon Vivant. Any night, he would probably lead the Conga line through the hallway of his embassy. Or he could be out of town with Jacqueline Onassis, Liza Minelli or Barbara Walters, although he was often in love with Ms. Taylor.
But behind his image as the playboy of the Western world, while he has been called more than once, Mr. Zahedi was at the center of strengthening the power of Shah Mohammad Raza Pahlavi. Shah’s son-in-law Shri. Jahedi had close ties to influential businessmen and politicians, and he knew eight American presidents, from Truman to senior Bush.
As ambassador in the 1970s, his connections helped many business deals. Iran sold large quantities of oil to the United States, bought billions of dollars worth of American weapons and technology, and acted as a platform for the United States to influence the entire Middle East. Mr. Jahedi helped to bring such close ties between the two countries. Kissinger described Shah as a “rare, unconditional ally in international relations.”
Many in Washington were so fascinated by Mr Jahedi that they had full confidence in his assurance that the Shah was safe in his power. Among those cheated was President Jimmy Carter. Mr. Carter visited Iran in late 1977 and praised Shah for creating an “island of stability” in the troubled region.
A year later, the Shah’s regime collapsed, causing the biggest disaster in US foreign policy, when Iranian students seized the US embassy in Tehran in 1979 and held more than 50 Americans hostage for 444 days. Shah was ousted, and the crisis helped Carter retain the presidency.
While Mr. Jahedi was at the height of his popularity in Washington, he too, as one of the Shah’s closest friends, was deported. In time, he became increasingly vocal in his opposition to US warfare and sanctions, and ridiculed the Trump administration’s threats against Iran as a “trick of coercion wrapped in chimera.”
Many loved Mr. Jahedi’s nationalism. After his death, Iranians in all political circles hailed him as a great man.
Even on social media, there were calls for his body to return to Iran for a government funeral, an unheard turn of events for a key figure in Shah’s inner circle. Those who did not flee after the 1979 revolution were hanged.
Ardeshir Jahedi was born on October 16, 1928 in Tehran. His father, General Fazlullah Jahedi, a charismatic officer in the Iranian army, played a key role in consolidating the Shah’s power and later became prime minister.
After World War II, Ardeshir came to New York to study at Columbia University. But he found the class too large and English too weak, and in 1946 he entered the Agricultural College of Utah State University. He graduated in Agricultural Engineering in 1950. The two met when Shah visited Utah in 1949 and their lasting relationship began.
After graduation, Shri. Jahedi returned to Iran and worked for an American aid program that helped the country develop infrastructure. In 1953, with the support of the CIA and Britain, and the rebellion led by General Zahidi’s army, the Shah’s power was strengthened as an emperor and the general was made prime minister. Ardeshir Jahedi acted as a special courier among them.
Until 1955, Shah feared that the popular general might jeopardize his own position and pushed him out of office and sent him to serve as ambassador to the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva. Ardeshir decided to stay in Tehran and work with Shah, and in 1957 he married Shah’s daughter Shahnaz.
The couple had a daughter, Mahnaz Jahedi, who is their only survivor.
In 1960, for the first of his two terms in Washington, Mr. Jahedi was appointed ambassador to the United States, but his tenure was marred by difficulties. Attorney General Robert F. According to “Famous Persians” (2008), Kennedy denounced the Shah, according to a book by Stanford University Iranian scholar Abbas Milani and a close friend of Mr. Zahidi’s. Kennedy, Dr. Milani wrote, even giving shelter to members of the Iranian student opposition. Mr. Jahedi urged the White House to send the students back to Iran because they were not going to school, but President John F. Kennedy refused. Due to this tension, Shah called back Mr. Jahedi after only two years.
Shah then appointed him ambassador to Britain, where he served from 1962 to 1966. They opened the Iranian market to British producers and entertained a lot at the Iranian embassy in London. The British considered him “not an experienced, profound thinker and irrational.” Milani wrote, but also felt that he alone had elevated Iran’s position in the world.
Mr. Jahedi and his wife divorced after seven years, but instead of severing ties with Shah, Mr. Jahedi only became close to them and in 1967 he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. During that time, he drove a metallic blue Rolls-Royce, and persuaded Shah to invest in reforming Iran’s embassies abroad, believing that architecture showed strength.
In time, Mr Jahedi, who may have been of the nature, became so embroiled in controversy and personal quarrels that he had to resign as Foreign Minister in 1971. But he remained loyal to the Shah and, despite the Shah’s misunderstandings, reappointed him that year. As ambassador to Washington. There, Mr. Jahedi resumed his grand parties and began his practice of showering his contacts with heavy tin and fine Persian rugs of beluga caviar.
But at the same time, he was caught up in the increasingly brutal battle of Iranian students in the United States and against the Shah.
As the Islamic Revolution unfolded in Tehran, the Shah fled in 1979. (He died in 1980.) Mr. Jahedi quietly left the city. While in exile, he wrote his memoirs and organized a large collection of documents about him and his father, which he transferred to the Hoover Institute at Stanford University in 2009.
The embassy, where champagne once flowed and footsteps were placed behind each chair, was soon overtaken by members of the Islamic Republic, who spent four hours pouring more than 4,000 bottles of liquor into a stream. The embassy is still closed.
“It’s ironic,” a former party member told The Times in 1980, “for the biggest entertainment of all, there was no message party.”
Stephen Kinzer Contributed to the report.
