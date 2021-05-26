Are Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Thala Ajith’s Valimai releasing on OTT or in theatres? Huma Qureshi ANSWERS [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]





Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom and Thala Ajith’s Valimai are two of essentially the most eagerly awaited motion pictures in Bollywood and Kollywood respectively. Nevertheless, with the second lockdown scenario as it’s on account of the brand new wave of the coronavirus pandemic refusing to fade, the query on everybody’s lips has been whether or not Bell Bottom and Valimai will launch in theatres like they have been meant to and match for, given their scale and star-power, or would they, too, take the OTT route like a number of movies are choosing lately. Whereas Akshay Kumar lately issued a statemetn requesting everybody to calmly wait earlier than the staff makes an announcement, nothing has been heard from both Ajith Kumar or the makers of Valimai. So, to get a bit extra readability over the platforms they’re going to lastly launch on, we obtained a golden alternative to quiz Huma Qureshi on the identical in an unique interview, since, fortunately, she’s starring in each movies. Watch what she has to say in the video above… On the work entrance, Huma Qureshi will subsequent be seen in Sony LIV’s hotly anticipated net sequence, Maharani, helmed by her Jolly LLB 2 Director, Subhash Kapoor. It is slated to launch in just a few days on twenty eighth Could and is touted to be carrying good buzz.