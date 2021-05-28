Are Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma and his Bulbbul heroine Tripti Dimri the latest couple in Bollywood? Here’s what we know





It looks like there is a new ‘IT’ couple in B-town and going by the stories streaming in, the sparks are flying quick and livid between them. From what we hear, Anushka Sharma’s brother, Karnesh Sharma, has developed a really shut fondness for Tripti Dimri, whose film Bulbbul, which had premiered on Netflix final yr, was produced by ghis and sister Anushka’s manufacturing home, Clear Slate Filmz. And it appears that evidently his emotions are being duly reciprocated because it’s being stated that sparks are flying on each side. Additionally Learn – Tahir Raj Bhasin: Simply to be in the similar room as Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma is motivating [Exclusive]

In response to a report in Instances of India, Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri clearly met one another on the units of Bulbbul, which is after they quickly struck a superb rapport. Apparently, they stayed in contact after the film wrapped up, promotions had been performed and it even noticed the gentle of day. One factor step by step led to the subsequent and earlier than you knew it, the first indicators of a budding romance developed between the two. The phrase coming in is that their widespread pals additionally know of how shut to one another Karnesh and Tripti have grown over time, and they’re rooting for them. No prizes for guessing that neither have both acknowledged and even reacted to the rumours. Additionally Learn – Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s home is as CLASSY as the couple – view pics

In reality, not too long ago, Anushka Sharma had posted an image on her Instagram tales with each her brother, Karnesh Sharma, and their lead actress from Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri. She captioned the picture as ‘Main Lacking’, and tagged them each, which set tongues wagging additional. So are they the new couple in Bollywood? Let’s wait and watch. Additionally Learn – Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and different 5 B-town hotties who slay in scorching pants

