Are Banks Open Today? India State Wise Bank Holidays 2022: Maharashtra
The date of the Holiday may change as per the official announcement of the concerned States at any time during the year. The dates of the Id / Ramzan Holidays may change subject to the sighting/appearance of the moon. The list provided hereunder is as per the consolidated list of Holidays issued by the State Govt. Notification Issued. You may check the listed days or dates are the days the Bank are closed in the state and the rest are the dates the banks are open for normal banking HDFCDFC Netbanking transactions to be done by the customers
Are Banks Open Today | Bank Holidays 2022
|S.No.
|Date
|Day – / – Holiday
|1
|08-01-2022
|2nd Saturday
|2
|22-01-2022
|4th Saturday
|3
|26-01-2022
|Wednesday – Republic Day
|4
|12-02-2022
|2nd Saturday
|5
|19-02-2022
|Saturday – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
|6
|26-02-2022
|4th Saturday
|7
|01-03-2022
|Tuesday – Maha Shivratri
|8
|12-03-2022
|2nd Saturday
|9
|18-03-2022
|Friday – Holi
|10
|26-03-2022
|4th Saturday
|11
|01-04-2022
|Friday – Annual Closing of Bank Accounts
|12
|02-04-2022
|Saturday – Gudi Padwa
|13
|09-04-2022
|2nd Saturday
|14
|10-04-2022
|Sunday – Ram Navami
|15
|14-04-2022
|Thursday – Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Birthday
|16
|15-04-2022
|Friday – Good Friday
|17
|23-04-2022
|4th Saturday
|18
|01-05-2022
|Sunday – Maharashtra Din
|19
|03-05-2022
|Tuesday – Ramzan Id (Id-ul-Fitr)
|20
|14-05-2022
|2nd Saturday
|21
|16-05-2022
|Monday – Budh Purnima
|22
|28-05-2022
|4th Saturday
|23
|11-06-2022
|2nd Saturday
|24
|25-06-2022
|4th Saturday
|25
|09-07-2022
|2nd Saturday
|26
|10-07-2022
|Sunday – Id-ul Zuha (Bakrid)
|27
|23-07-2022
|4th Saturday
|28
|09-08-2022
|Tuesday – Moharram
|29
|13-08-2022
|2nd Saturday
|30
|15-08-2022
|Monday – Independence Day
|31
|16-08-2022
|Tuesday – Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
|32
|27-08-2022
|4th Saturday
|33
|31-08-2022
|Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
|34
|10-09-2022
|2nd Saturday
|35
|24-09-2022
|4th Saturday
|36
|02-10-2022
|Sunday – Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
|37
|05-10-2022
|Wednesday – Dussehra
|38
|08-10-2022
|2nd Saturday
|39
|09-10-2022
|Sunday – Id-emailed
|40
|22-10-2022
|4th Saturday
|41
|24-10-2022
|Monday – Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)
|42
|26-10-2022
|Wednesday – Diwali (Balipratipada)
|43
|08-11-2022
|Tuesday – Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|44
|12-11-2022
|2nd Saturday
|45
|26-11-2022
|4th Saturday
|46
|10-12-2022
|2nd Saturday
|47
|24-12-2022
|4th Saturday
|48
|25-12-2022
|Sunday – Christmas Day
Are Banks Open Today?
Today Bank Open or Closed in Maharashtra
You will find here the date-wise list of Bank holidays declared under NI Act 1981 for the year 2022 by the state along with the dates of the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month – the banks are closed and not open for working / closed for public dealings.
