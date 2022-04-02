Business Information

Are Banks Open Today? India State Wise Bank Holidays 2022 : Maharashtra

Are Banks Open Today? India State Wise Bank Holidays 2022 : Maharashtra
Are Banks Open Today? India State Wise Bank Holidays 2022 : Maharashtra

Are Banks Open Today? India State Wise Bank Holidays 2022: Maharashtra

The date of the Holiday may change as per the official announcement of the concerned States at any time during the year. The dates of the Id / Ramzan Holidays may change subject to the sighting/appearance of the moon. The list provided hereunder is as per the consolidated list of Holidays issued by the State Govt. Notification Issued. You may check the listed days or dates are the days the Bank are closed in the state and the rest are the dates the banks are open for normal banking HDFCDFC Netbanking transactions to be done by the customers
The date of the Holiday may change as per the official announcement of the concerned States at any time during the year. The dates of the Id / Ramzan Holidays may change subject to the sighting/appearance of the moon. The list provided hereunder is as per the consolidated list of Holidays issued by the State Govt. Notification Issued. You may check the listed days or dates are the days the Bank are closed in the state and the rest are the dates the banks are open for normal banking HDFCDFC Netbanking transactions to be done by the customers

Are Banks Open Today | Bank Holidays 2022

S.No. Date Day – / – Holiday
1 08-01-2022 2nd Saturday
2 22-01-2022 4th Saturday
3 26-01-2022 Wednesday – Republic Day
4 12-02-2022 2nd Saturday
5 19-02-2022 Saturday – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
6 26-02-2022 4th Saturday
7 01-03-2022 Tuesday – Maha Shivratri
8 12-03-2022 2nd Saturday
9 18-03-2022 Friday – Holi
10 26-03-2022 4th Saturday
11 01-04-2022 Friday – Annual Closing of Bank Accounts
12 02-04-2022 Saturday – Gudi Padwa
13 09-04-2022 2nd Saturday
14 10-04-2022 Sunday – Ram Navami
15 14-04-2022 Thursday – Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Birthday
16 15-04-2022 Friday – Good Friday
17 23-04-2022 4th Saturday
18 01-05-2022 Sunday – Maharashtra Din
19 03-05-2022 Tuesday – Ramzan Id (Id-ul-Fitr)
20 14-05-2022 2nd Saturday
21 16-05-2022 Monday – Budh Purnima
22 28-05-2022 4th Saturday
23 11-06-2022 2nd Saturday
24 25-06-2022 4th Saturday
25 09-07-2022 2nd Saturday
26 10-07-2022 Sunday – Id-ul Zuha (Bakrid)
27 23-07-2022 4th Saturday
28 09-08-2022 Tuesday – Moharram
29 13-08-2022 2nd Saturday
30 15-08-2022 Monday – Independence Day
31 16-08-2022 Tuesday – Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)
32 27-08-2022 4th Saturday
33 31-08-2022 Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
34 10-09-2022 2nd Saturday
35 24-09-2022 4th Saturday
36 02-10-2022 Sunday – Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday
37 05-10-2022 Wednesday – Dussehra
38 08-10-2022 2nd Saturday
39 09-10-2022 Sunday – Id-emailed
40 22-10-2022 4th Saturday
41 24-10-2022 Monday – Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)
42 26-10-2022 Wednesday – Diwali (Balipratipada)
43 08-11-2022 Tuesday – Guru Nanak’s Birthday
44 12-11-2022 2nd Saturday
45 26-11-2022 4th Saturday
46 10-12-2022 2nd Saturday
47 24-12-2022 4th Saturday
48 25-12-2022 Sunday – Christmas Day
Are Banks Open Today?

Today Bank Open or Closed in Maharashtra

You will find here the date-wise list of Bank holidays declared under NI Act 1981 for the year 2022 by the state along with the dates of the 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month – the banks are closed and not open for working / closed for public dealings.

