Are Delta Symptoms Different? – The New York Times

Two years ago a sneeze or cough wouldn’t have been a cause for concern, but now even the slightest of symptoms can make us wonder, “Do I have the Covid?” “

At the start of the pandemic, we discovered the characteristic signs of the infection, which can include loss of taste and smell, fever, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. But what about now, over a year later? Have the symptoms changed given that the Delta variant is currently the most common form of the virus in the United States?

There is little data on this question and much remains to be unraveled.

Unvaccinated patients make up the vast majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19, so they may be more likely to develop serious symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or persistent pain or pressure in the chest. In areas with lower vaccination rates, such as Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas, unvaccinated children and young adults are being sent to hospital in greater numbers than they were to d other moments of the pandemic. Researchers are not yet sure whether Delta alone is responsible for these serious symptoms or whether it is the upsurge in childhood infections that may lead to more hospitalizations.

The Delta variant is almost twice as contagious as the previous variants and just as contagious as chickenpox. It replicates quickly in the body, and people carry large amounts of the virus through their nose and throat.