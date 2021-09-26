Are Giants still watchable?

Like last week, the Giants once again lost on a field goal with a time-out, but let’s focus on a specific game: in the middle of the third quarter, with the Giants, 7-6, but in the field of the Falcons. Driving and facing a critical third and -4. Daniel Jones called an audible, and those of us watching at home Could hear chaos at the line of melee. “What is drama?” shouted a veteran player. “What is drama?”

Whatever the drama was, it didn’t work. The Giants were flagged for the catch and the drive ended. The game didn’t trigger this play, just to be clear, but if you’re a Giants fan, your confidence probably did.

For a drive into the fourth quarter, however, the Giants showed why they’re worth watching every week: jump-ball specialist Kenny Golladay drew a pass interference call in the end zone, Saxon Barkley drew three on the pile for his first touchdown. Stories have turned since 2019, and Jones ran as a defender for a 2-point conversion. He took a 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter, and cornerback Adori Jackson dropped a potentially game-sealing interception of a Matt Ryan pass in the end zone. Sure, the Falcons’ game-tying touchdown came after a few plays but… think of me as a tantrum.

Verdict: They’re bad but compelling.

outsider’s opinion

Every player on the Giants’ roster better brings their jogging shoes on for practice this week – the Falcons will have laps to run after Sunday’s bad defeat. A walk-off field goal from Atlanta kicker Youngho Koo sent the Giants 0–3 and guaranteed them a spot at the bottom of the NFC East standings.

With 10 days to prepare against a defense that allowed 80 combined points in their first two competitions, the Giants should have come off a decent win at home. The Falcons have tackled all season (3.7 yards per carry), leaving it on the Giants’ offensive line to finish the game by producing the least effective rapid attack.