Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal eagerly waiting to make their relationship official? Report suggests so





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for some time now. Although Katrina and Vicky have kept away from sharing footage collectively, social media has been good sufficient to decode what’s brewing between the 2. And whereas their followers proceed to maintain a observe of their whereabouts, it’s now being stated that Katrina and Vicky are eagerly waiting to make their relationship official. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information In the present day: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt’s subsequent movie, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 faces new blow, Shah Rukh Khan’s doppleganger goes viral and extra

In accordance to a report in TOI, Katrina and Vicky appear prepared to come out as a pair and they may simply be one social media publish away from doing it. Nevertheless, Vicky’s father is reportedly not too eager to see his son make this transfer and he has apparently warned him from taking such an enormous step in his life. Additionally Learn – Tiger 3: Makers dismantle units of the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif motion flick in Goregaon — learn deets

The report additionally suggests that Katrina shouldn’t be snug with Vicky performing intimate and steamy scenes along with his co-actors. Although Vicky was seen doing passionate love making scenes in Manmarziyan and Love Per Sq. Foot, Katrina appears to have given sufficient hints to Vicky to ‘avoid such scenes sooner or later.’ Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information In the present day: Juhi Chawla-Delhi HC 5G listening to disrupted, Kareena Kapoor on Veere Di Wedding ceremony, Govinda on KRK vs. Salman Khan

Katrina and Vicky have been noticed collectively on variety of events, be it the Bachchan’s Diwali bash or the Ambani’s Holi get together. It was being assumed that the rumoured couple have been reportedly on their New Yr trip accompanied by their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Throughout the identical time, Katrina had put up a picture on Instagram Tales however quickly deleted it. Her followers managed to seize a display screen seize of the picture and posted it on their fan membership accounts. Within the picture, Vicky’s reflection was partially seen.

Later, the hashtag #KatrinaKaif began trending on Twitter after followers assumed that Katrina had posted {a photograph} hugging Vicky. The actress had shared {a photograph} on her Instagram story the place she was seen hugging an individual carrying a mustard-coloured shirt. Katrina used a blue butterfly filter on the picture. Solely Katrina’s face might be seen within the picture. The {photograph} went viral on the web, with followers utilizing the hashtag #Vickat to refer to the rumoured couple.

Though the face of the opposite individual could not be seen within the image, followers shortly reached the conclusion that the individual was none aside from Vicky Kaushal. This was as a result of the color of the unknown individual’s shirt within the picture shared by Katrina was related to the one worn by Vicky in his earlier Instagram publish.

Whereas there is no affirmation in regards to the stated report, it stays to be seen if Katrina and Vicky would make a public look quickly.

