Are more active people also at higher risk of heart attack?

Matthew Farrow.

Everyone knows that exercise is good for the heart, so the recent news may come as a shock to many people that exercising too much can lead to clogged arteries. The study was widely published in the media. It found that more active people had higher coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores than less active people. The CAC score measures the amount of calcium in the walls of the coronary arteries – the arteries that supply blood and therefore oxygen to the heart muscle.

An increase in calcium in the coronary (heart) arteries can put a person at increased risk of a heart attack because the presence of calcium in the coronary arteries is a sign that a layer may be forming, known as atherosclerosis. The buildup of this layer is usually the result of an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, being overweight and not getting enough exercise. That’s why doctors often use the CAC score to identify people at risk for heart disease.

Researchers from the University School of Medicine in South Korea and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US measured coronary artery calcium intakes of more than 25,000 healthy adults (predominantly male) aged 30 years and older between March 2011 and December 2017. analysed. Two comprehensive investigations were conducted to monitor changes in the coronary arteries of these adults during the study period.

The researchers wanted to find out whether there was a link between physical activity and an increase in coronary artery calcification. All of them were asked to complete a questionnaire to find out how much exercise they did each week. Nearly half the participants (47 percent) were classified as inactive, 38 percent as being moderately active and 15 percent as more active (the equivalent of running 6.5 kilometers a day). was classified.

Scans performed at the start of the study showed an average CAC score of 9.5 in the inactive group, 10.2 in the moderately active group, and 12 in the more active group. At the end of the study period, those who were moderate and more active saw an increase in their average score from 3 to 8. Therefore, with moderate and excessive exercise, calcium starts to accumulate in the arteries.

The benefits of exercise are undeniable—however, researchers found no association between a higher coronary artery calcium score and cardiovascular “events,” such as heart attack or stroke, caused by exercise. So reports that claim that exercise “increases heart attack risk” are both false and dangerous. The researcher cautioned against such an interpretation. Their conclusion was: “The cardiovascular benefits of physical activity are undeniable.”

The author is a lecturer in Anatomy and Musculoskeletal at the University of Bradford.