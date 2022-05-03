Are more than half of Tesla CEO Elon Musk Twitter followers fake online claim tool online claim tool

An online auditing tool about Tesla Motors CEO and world’s foremost billionaire Elon Musk has claimed that more than half of Musk’s Twitter followers are fake. This news has come to the fore at a time when the micro-blogging website has been bought by Elon Musk with 100 percent stake.

Elon Musk has spent $44 billion to buy Twitter. The Tesla CEO currently has 90 million followers on Twitter. So results audited on online auditing tool SparkToro revealed that 53.3 percent of Musk’s followers are fake, meaning they either account for spam or are no longer active.

According to a report by NDTV, any Twitter user can access this tool to investigate. However, the results reported by SparkToro cannot be called absolutely correct.

Photo Credit- Sparktoro.com

SparkToro told The Independent that the audit analyzed 2,000 accounts from the most recent 100,000 accounts that Elon Musk followed. This is followed by examining 25+ factors related to spam/bots/low quality accounts. SparkToro further reported that accounts of the same size as Elnamusk averaged 41% of fake followers.

Significantly, prior to the acquisition of Twitter, Musk said that he had asked to stop spam and fake accounts. The Tesla chief tweeted on April 21 that if we had a purchase on Twitter, we would try to eliminate or reduce spambots. According to Forbes, Musk’s net worth is $268 billion.