World

Are Russians On Board With Putin?

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Are Russians On Board With Putin?
Written by admin
Are Russians On Board With Putin?

Are Russians On Board With Putin?

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A former adviser to the Russian president has said he could not hear Vladimir Putin’s speech to the nation on Monday night. He had to read after the incident.

Gleb Pavlovsky told Gadget Clock, “This is the speech of a misleading person who is no longer connected to the reality around him.”

For Pavlovsky, the National Security Council meeting played the day before in front of a TV camera was another disappointing scene, given the simple fact that no one dared to challenge Putin’s plans to redraw his map of Europe and possibly start a full-scale war.

A woman holds her dog as she waits with others to cross into pro-Russian separatist territory Stanitsya Luhansk from Ukraine's government-controlled territory, the only crossing point open daily in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Russia said Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Recognition of its independence for the territories has now extended to the territories occupied by Ukrainian forces. Tuesday's statement added to Western fears that Moscow could pursue recognition of the rebel zone with a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Monday. (AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

A woman holds her dog as she waits with others to cross into pro-Russian separatist territory Stanitsya Luhansk from Ukraine’s government-controlled territory, the only crossing point open daily in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, Russia said Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Recognition of its independence for the territories has now extended to the territories occupied by Ukrainian forces. Tuesday’s statement added to Western fears that Moscow could follow the recognition of the rebel zone with a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Monday. (AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

“If you compare the decision of the Politburo with Brezhnev on Afghanistan and the deployment of troops at that time, there was more discussion. Then people argued and expressed doubts, and here you got a bunch of puppets and the people responsible for that. Security. It’s disgusting.” Pavlovsky says he also blames security chiefs like Putin for taking a path that could actually make Russia much less secure when the argument goes everywhere that Russia only needs to properly address its security concerns, and if it does, everything . It will be fine.

Pavlovsky said “no one would be killed” for recognizing parts of Ukraine as an independent entity or for questioning Putin as a satanic lawyer about his controversial and provocative decision. He felt that some of them, in fact, the real security people in the room, had serious reservations.

READ Also  Driver’s Actions Praised After Taxi Blast Outside Hospital in England

Chinese media accidentally posted CCP rules on Russia-Ukraine coverage, hinting at Taiwan’s occupation

This is Pavlovsky’s feeling, and he admits he has been out of the inner circle for a decade. But he is far from alone in his decision.

Putin’s speech to the nation is remarkable, many say, for its tone and content. Subsequent statements and movements have equally astonished the Russian people with what tomorrow might bring. Many of them are scared.

Maps of Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, the Donbass region occupied by pro-Russian forces and nearby countries. Ian Jopson, Fox Digital

Maps of Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, the Donbass region occupied by pro-Russian forces and nearby countries. Ian Jopson, Fox Digital
(Gadget Clock)

Russia is a huge country and it is difficult to know how these latest measures are declining overall. Undoubtedly, a significant portion of the 68% or more Russians who vote here say that approving the president would allow his speech and possibly his plan, but others are openly questioning what will be done for Russia.

Oleg Ignatov has worked with Putin’s political party, United Russia. He pointed to the contradiction in Putin’s argument about the need to protect Russia and the Russians by recognizing two separate republics and keeping the Russians safe at home.

Russia’s long game in Ukraine, energy and Europe

“Ukraine will move further west and the western countries will support Ukraine even more militarily and economically. So Ukraine will look like an enemy to us. And it looks like a serious threat to Russia,” Ignatov said. Being safe. “

Ignatov acknowledged that if the situation escalated into a full-blown conflict, it would be difficult to say whether the Russians would be able to run for president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.
(Getty Images via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP)

READ Also  Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets to foreign country

“The media here is under the control of the government and the electoral process is under the control of the government and, frankly, we don’t have a good idea about Russian society, because, for example, we don’t have a good poll. Yes and that’s a big problem here.”

No one claims to know Putin’s last game. Pavlovsky is concerned that his actions have been taken with little objective input. He says Putin is increasingly shutting down and the epidemic has exacerbated it.

Biden’s foreign affairs approval drops to 40%: Gallup poll

“His isolation is a change, a change of deep personality. Everything in the Kremlin was built on constant communication, on conversation,” Pavlovsky said.

“She is OK. She’s in an unusual situation right now, but I think even if we compare her to Stalin in recent years, Stalin has isolated himself. He almost never came to the Kremlin. And much more, that was a kind of normalcy. Putin, in my opinion, has this quarantine system that surrounds him – it somehow destroys him. ”

The Independence Monument can be seen in front of the Ukrainian national flag in Kiev's Maidan Square, which was displayed on the occasion of Unity Day in Kiev, Ukraine on Wednesday.

The Independence Monument can be seen in front of the Ukrainian national flag in Kiev’s Maidan Square, which was displayed on the occasion of Unity Day in Kiev, Ukraine on Wednesday.
(AP / Ephraim Lukatsky)

And there’s a special conversation whose presence has been particularly missed.

“Angela Merkel often talked to him (Putin),” Pavlovsky said. “It was almost like therapy or something like that for him. He might have given her a mental balance. It’s hard to prove, of course, but it seems to me that her way of communicating was a kind of medicine for her, a kind of psychological medicine.”

Pavlovsky’s words of separation are a push for further conversation with the person who proposes that he has become detached from reality, and for that, Pavlovsky concludes, dialogue is now more important than ever.

READ Also  This Dinosaur Found in Chile Had a Battle Ax for a Tail

“It’s not a question of treating Putin well or badly. It’s a crisis we all want to get out of, except for a small batch of lunatics. So we need to talk. We need to talk. He (Putin) himself is scared. He’s the problem.” Afraid to talk about it. “

#Russians #Board #Putin

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment