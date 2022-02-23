Are Russians On Board With Putin?



A former adviser to the Russian president has said he could not hear Vladimir Putin’s speech to the nation on Monday night. He had to read after the incident.

Gleb Pavlovsky told Gadget Clock, “This is the speech of a misleading person who is no longer connected to the reality around him.”

For Pavlovsky, the National Security Council meeting played the day before in front of a TV camera was another disappointing scene, given the simple fact that no one dared to challenge Putin’s plans to redraw his map of Europe and possibly start a full-scale war.

“If you compare the decision of the Politburo with Brezhnev on Afghanistan and the deployment of troops at that time, there was more discussion. Then people argued and expressed doubts, and here you got a bunch of puppets and the people responsible for that. Security. It’s disgusting.” Pavlovsky says he also blames security chiefs like Putin for taking a path that could actually make Russia much less secure when the argument goes everywhere that Russia only needs to properly address its security concerns, and if it does, everything . It will be fine.

Pavlovsky said “no one would be killed” for recognizing parts of Ukraine as an independent entity or for questioning Putin as a satanic lawyer about his controversial and provocative decision. He felt that some of them, in fact, the real security people in the room, had serious reservations.

This is Pavlovsky’s feeling, and he admits he has been out of the inner circle for a decade. But he is far from alone in his decision.

Putin’s speech to the nation is remarkable, many say, for its tone and content. Subsequent statements and movements have equally astonished the Russian people with what tomorrow might bring. Many of them are scared.

Russia is a huge country and it is difficult to know how these latest measures are declining overall. Undoubtedly, a significant portion of the 68% or more Russians who vote here say that approving the president would allow his speech and possibly his plan, but others are openly questioning what will be done for Russia.

Oleg Ignatov has worked with Putin’s political party, United Russia. He pointed to the contradiction in Putin’s argument about the need to protect Russia and the Russians by recognizing two separate republics and keeping the Russians safe at home.

“Ukraine will move further west and the western countries will support Ukraine even more militarily and economically. So Ukraine will look like an enemy to us. And it looks like a serious threat to Russia,” Ignatov said. Being safe. “

Ignatov acknowledged that if the situation escalated into a full-blown conflict, it would be difficult to say whether the Russians would be able to run for president.

“The media here is under the control of the government and the electoral process is under the control of the government and, frankly, we don’t have a good idea about Russian society, because, for example, we don’t have a good poll. Yes and that’s a big problem here.”

No one claims to know Putin’s last game. Pavlovsky is concerned that his actions have been taken with little objective input. He says Putin is increasingly shutting down and the epidemic has exacerbated it.

“His isolation is a change, a change of deep personality. Everything in the Kremlin was built on constant communication, on conversation,” Pavlovsky said.

“She is OK. She’s in an unusual situation right now, but I think even if we compare her to Stalin in recent years, Stalin has isolated himself. He almost never came to the Kremlin. And much more, that was a kind of normalcy. Putin, in my opinion, has this quarantine system that surrounds him – it somehow destroys him. ”

And there’s a special conversation whose presence has been particularly missed.

“Angela Merkel often talked to him (Putin),” Pavlovsky said. “It was almost like therapy or something like that for him. He might have given her a mental balance. It’s hard to prove, of course, but it seems to me that her way of communicating was a kind of medicine for her, a kind of psychological medicine.”

Pavlovsky’s words of separation are a push for further conversation with the person who proposes that he has become detached from reality, and for that, Pavlovsky concludes, dialogue is now more important than ever.

“It’s not a question of treating Putin well or badly. It’s a crisis we all want to get out of, except for a small batch of lunatics. So we need to talk. We need to talk. He (Putin) himself is scared. He’s the problem.” Afraid to talk about it. “