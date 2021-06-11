Are Tech’s Wealthiest Men Worth Their Pay?

This text is a part of the On Tech publication. You possibly can enroll right here to obtain it weekdays.

Apple paid its chief government, Tim Prepare dinner, $1.4 billion in whole since 2007. Oracle’s chairman, Larry Ellison, racked up inventory and money valued at almost $1.9 billion over the identical interval. And Mark Zuckerberg has pulled in $5.7 billion from Fb for the reason that firm went public in 2012.

These are among the many billion-dollar males of the know-how business. The cumulative paychecks of a half dozen executives topped $13.2 billion, in accordance with a brand new evaluation of the previous 15 years. These are years through which tech corporations grow to be highly effective forces within the economic system, our lives and world affairs. The temper about know-how has soured extra lately, however the tech bosses’ paychecks largely remained unscathed.

Gadget Clock revealed on Friday an evaluation of probably the most extremely paid chief executives of America’s publicly traded corporations in 2020. Through the pandemic, the executives acquired among the richest pay packages ever, my colleague Peter Eavis reported.

To get an image of what corporations paid their bosses over an extended time frame, the chief compensation consulting agency Equilar ranked the ten executives with probably the most cumulative whole pay, going way back to 2006 when there was a change in company compensation disclosures. Tech bosses took six of these 10 spots, largely due to the worth of inventory that their corporations gave them.