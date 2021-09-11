Are the German rail attacks going to end soon?

According to reports from the DPA, Deutsche Bahn plans to make a “new and improved” proposal to the GDL Train Drivers’ Union before this weekend in an effort to see plans to strike afresh on Monday.

Trains return to normal across Germany – but more strikes loom

GDL had earlier said that it was planning to start organizing its next walk-out from September 13 – less than a week after the action of its previous six-day strike – if the rail operator was “negotiable” by that date. Didn’t come back with ” .

The contents of the planned proposal have not yet been disclosed to the media, but a Deutsche Bahn spokesman said the company was investigating thoroughly where the two sides could come together.

“In the interest of our customers, we must now reach an agreement immediately,” she told travel news site FVW.

ongoing wage dispute

So far, in August and September, three rail strikes have been organized by the GDL in an attempt to force Deutsche Bahn’s hand in the fierce battle over wages.

After suffering record losses in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the rail operator is looking to introduce 3.2 increments in salary increments for its employees over three years – starting with a pay freeze in 2021. It has also promised that no one will be locked up. As a result of the company’s post-pandemic losses.

Meanwhile, GDL is insisting that employees should be offered a salary increase of 3.2 per cent over the next 28 months. In addition, the union is demanding a €600 ‘COVID bonus’ to continue working during the pandemic.

Ahead of the last strike action, Deutsche Bahn said it was open to considering any kind of COVID bonus for employees.

But GDL chairman Klaus Weselski has accused the rail operator of being inflexible.

GDL chief Klaus Weselski has accused Deutsche Bahn of “playing for time”. Photo: Picture Alliance/DPA | Paul Zinken

“We have given Deutsche Bahn time to think things through after the last strike, but it seems to me that the Railway Board is taking a little longer to think things through,” Weselski said. He said Deutsche Bahn was apparently playing for the time being, but warned that this may no longer be an option.

Weselsky had previously rejected Deutsche Bahn’s proposals that do not extend to all employees, and stated that all demands of the GDL must be met to end the intermittent strikes.

Most Germans disagree with the attack

According to a YouGov survey from the DPA, 53 percent of Germans had no sympathy for the GDL’s recent strike. In contrast, only a third (36 percent) said they understood the Sangh’s objectives.

The strikes during the holiday season affected not only commuters but vacationers as well. In addition, the third strike in passenger transport also escalated over the weekend.

According to the survey, one in seven people in Germany were affected by stoppages, which have wreaked havoc on rail transport in all major cities and regions across the country.

Will the strike be called off?

It all depends on the essence of the proposal that Deutsche Bahn plans to make.

The GDL has taken a firm stand on the months-long dispute, and at this point it seems unlikely that anything other than a nearly complete acceptance of their demands would prompt the union to call off the strike.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Weselsky said that the question of whether the union should strike “has never been questioned by our members who are ready to fight”, adding that their right to strike has been denied. was also confirmed by the courts.

“Choices are therefore on the table and the DB has the choice of where to go,” he said. However, it shouldn’t wait too long to make its decision. We are clear about the time frame.”