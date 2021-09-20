Are the Jets and Giants still watchable?

Sometimes you can tell just by the final score that a game was a stink, and it ended 25-6 in favor of the Patriots. Stopped drives, extra points missed, field goal after field goal – this point is right there in the total. It’s only 2 weeks for the Jets, and it’s only the second game in the Zach Wilson era, but it feels like it ever was.

Decision: Keep going – there’s nothing to see here. — Devin Gordon

outsider’s opinion

Welcome to the NFL, rookie.

Jets fans were witnessing the ghost of Sam Darnold at quarterback Zach Wilson during Sunday’s loss at East Rutherford, NJ. NFL Network’s RedZone channel had a massive audience in the New York metropolitan market after 2 p.m. was well on hand. quarter.

Patriots defensive backs Jesse Jackson and Adrian Phillips caught passes from Wilson before the Jets receiver, and each of Wilson’s four interceptions were progressively worse decisions—the fourth was a pass that seemed intended Devin McCourty for New England Safety.

Wilson is the latest baby-faced quarterback to end up on Bill Belichick’s mantle, having lost to only six rookie quarterbacks in his New England tenure – never at home. Some combined stats for the 20 games played against the Patriots’ defense from 2006 to the start of the season are: a 55 percent completion rate (the lowest the Eagles had in 2020 was 56 percent), 19 touchdowns, 30 interceptions (2020 Worst: Denver) ratio of 21:23), and 53 sacks (2020 Worst: Eagles ’64). Belichick beats rookie quarterback in NFL . turned into the worst passing offenses in

Meanwhile, Belichick’s rookie quarterback, Mack Jones, was forced to consistently dump the ball from the bottom, and nearly all of the Patriots’ yardage came after the catch. Jets coach Robert Saleh’s defense did well, considering how much time he spent on the field in the first half, and his “bend but not break” approach prevented New England from opening the game early.

The Jets are playing more rookies than anyone else in the league at the moment. It’s broken as a tear, and it probably won’t be until the Jets face the Titans (Week 4) and Falcons (Week 5) that the Young will be able to demonstrate their potential.

Decision: Not now, and it will take some time. – Diante Lee