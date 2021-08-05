Are We Finally Done With Tough-Guy Politicians?



His own daily television coronavirus briefings became such an addiction – and balm – that the governor was awarded an Emmy, with the president of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences explaining that “The people of the world whole people plugged in to find out what was going on, and New York hard has become a symbol of the determination to fight back.

Serious paternalism was the political hallmark Mr. Cuomo had built throughout his career, an image expertly forged in a blend of aggressive masculinity and accomplished compassion. He had now reached the top. Even during Hurricane Sandy, polls put him ahead of Mayor Michael Bloomberg on who was handling the recovery best. Mr. Cuomo was still visible in his bomber jacket, on the spot, in flooded tunnels, holding flashlights, like he was going to come clean your basement and then replace the plasterboard. In contrast, Mr Bloomberg was often behind a catwalk in a stylish sweater – from the cool architect to the governor’s rugged contractor.

The feeling of competence was intoxicating enough to leave the supporters behind. As Mr Cuomo ran for a second term, in 2014 he announced he was disbanding the Moreland Commission, an investigative unit he had created with fanfare not long before to investigate the avalanche of corruption that characterized Albany. The group had a promising list of targets, including a lawmaker who allegedly used campaign funds to pay his girlfriend’s bills at a tanning salon. Voters ultimately cared very little. Mr Cuomo secured the Democratic nomination, regardless, by defeating Zephyr Teachout, a progressive law professor and a woman, who was running on an anti-corruption platform.

Understanding the scandals that challenge Governor Cuomo’s leadership Map 1 of 5 Results of an independent investigation. An independent investigation, overseen by the New York State Attorney General, found that Mr. Cuomo harassed women, including current and former public officials, in violation of state and federal laws. The report also revealed that he and his aides retaliated against at least one woman who made his complaints public. Controversy over death in a retirement home. The Cuomo administration is also criticized for underestimating the number of nursing home deaths caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, a scandal that deepened after a Times investigation found that assistants rewrote a health department report to hide the true number. Efforts to hide the death toll. Interviews and unearthed documents in April revealed that aides had repeatedly overruled state health officials by publishing the true death toll in nursing homes for months. Several senior health officials have resigned in response to the governor’s overall handling of the pandemic, including the rollout of the vaccine. Will Cuomo be impeached? The state assembly opened an impeachment inquiry in March. It has taken on a new urgency with the release of the Attorney General’s report, and its pace is now expected to pick up. Democrats in the state legislature and the New York Congressional delegation, as well as President Biden, have called on Mr. Cuomo to step down, saying he has lost the ability to govern.

It’s hardly worth noting that women lose out in our collective infatuation with proxy father figures almost every time. New York City is set to elect a mayor, Eric Adams, who has pledged to rebuild the house, restore order and keep outlaws in line, as only a patriarch believes he can. do. Kathryn Garcia’s steely managerial skill ultimately could not compete with this stance of determined authority.

So far, little has stood in the way of the governor’s assertions of power. Many of Mr. Cuomo’s victims were afraid to come forward for fear of reprisal. Their boss was a fan of both “jokes” and retaliation. “I’m the same person in public as I am in private,” the governor said this week, a statement that may seem like the problem more than the exemption, because in public Mr. Cuomo can be combative and domineering, which New Yorkers watched closely for eight years as he regularly subjected Mayor Bill de Blasio to spraying in his mortar and pestle.