Are you getting a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh on depositing Rs 1999, know the truth?

These days a message about PM Mudra Loan Yojana is becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is being claimed in this message that PM Mudra loan will be given on depositing Rs. Along with this, it is also being claimed that in this you will be given a loan as a guarantee.

Many schemes are run by the government to give all the facilities and benefits to the people. So that people can get maximum benefit. Under this, there are many such schemes, in which loans are given to people at low interest. In this there is a Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Scheme. Under this, if someone wants to be self-employed, then under this, one can do it by taking the facility of loan at low interest. But for some time a message is being viral about it.

what is the message

what is the truth

The PIB Fact Check team has investigated this message. In which information has been given about this message and it has been told that no such claim has been made in the government scheme Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan. The government has not issued any such letter. Along with this, PIB has also cautioned that people should avoid such messages. One should proceed only after checking any such viral things, otherwise trouble may have to be faced. Let us tell you that these days cyber crime is spreading rapidly. Cyber ​​criminals are cleaning people’s accounts through links, messages and apps. However, if you are already careful about these messages, then you can avoid cyber crime.

What is Mudra Loan Scheme

This scheme was launched by the central government during 2015. It was started for those families and people who want to start their own employment. In this loan is given at low interest rate. However, no loan guarantee is given in this.